Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift Wins Album Of The Year
Taylor Swift was left "mind-blown" after winning her fourth Album of the Year Grammy for 'Midnights'.
Women reigned supreme at the 66th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.
See what Miley Cyrus, Victoria Monét, Paris Jackson and more wore at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
The music industry is celebrating its stars Sunday at the Grammy awards. Behind the scenes it is grappling with perhaps its biggest challenge: AI.
Meryl Streep is up for a Grammy on Sunday. If she wins, she'll be a step closer to an EGOT.