Grammy Awards 2024 winners list includes record-breaking Taylor Swift win and more

The 66th annual Grammy Awards saw a record-breaking Taylor Swift win and surprise appearances throughout the night on Sunday.

Here is a list of some of the bigger Grammy Awards wins from last night:

Taylor Swift Grammy Awards: Swift makes history with fourth album of the year win for 'Midnights'

Grammy Awards 2024 winners list

Record Of The Year

"Worship," Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough," boygenius

" Flowers," Miley Cyrus − Winner

"What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture "Barbie"), Billie Eilish

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill," SZA

Album Of The Year

Boygenius and Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

"World Music Radio," Jon Batiste

"the record," boygenius

"Endless Summer Vacation," Miley Cyrus

"Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," Lana Del Rey

"The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

"GUTS," Olivia Rodrigo

"Midnights," Taylor Swift − Winner

"SOS," SZA

Song Of The Year (songwriters)

"A&W," Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero," Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly," Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)," Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill," Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"Vampire," Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture "Barbie"), Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) − Winner

Best new artist

Ice Spice

Gracie Abrams

Fred again

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét − Winner

The War and Treaty

Best pop solo performance

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus − Winner

“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?" (from "Barbie"), Billie Eilish

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Best pop duo/group performance

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

“Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers − Winner

Best pop vocal album

“Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

“GUTS,” Olivia Rodrigo

“(Subtract),” Ed Sheeran

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift − Winner

“Players,” Coi Leray

Best rock performance

“Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys

“More Than A Love Song,” Black Pumas

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius − Winner

“Rescued,” Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna,” Metallica

Best rock song

“Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt (performed by The Rolling Stones)

“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo (performed by Olivia Rodrigo)

“Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore and Troy Van Leeuwen (performed by Queens of the Stone Age)

“Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus (performed by boygenius) − Winner

“Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear (performed by Foo Fighters)

Best rock album

“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters

“Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

“This Is Why,” Paramore − Winner

“In Times New Roman …,” Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Belinda Says," Alvvays

"Body Paint," Arctic Monkeys

"Cool About It," boygenius

"A&W," Lana Del Rey

"This Is Why", Paramore − Winner

Best Alternative Music Album

"The Car," Arctic Monkeys

" The Record," boygenius − Winner

"Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," Lana Del Rey

"Cracker Island," Gorillaz

"I Inside The Old Year Dying," PJ Harvey

Best R&B performance

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones − Winner

“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Best R&B song

“Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster and Coleridge Tillman (performed by Halle)

“Back to Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper and Alexandra Isley (performed by Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley)

“ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba and Roy Keisha Rockette (performed by Coco Jones)

“On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre and Charles Williams (performed by Victoria Monét)

“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe and Leon Thomas (performed by SZA) − Winner

Best R&B album

“Girls Night Out,” Babyface

“What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones

“Special Occasion,” Emily King

“JAGUAR II,” Victoria Monét − Winner

“CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP,” Summer Walker

Best rap performance

“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Love Letter,” Black Thought

“Rich Flex,” Drake and 21 Savage

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane − Winner

Best rap song

“Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace (performed by Doja Cat)

“Barbie World" (from "Barbie The Album"), Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj (performed by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado (performed by Lil Uzi Vert)

“Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph (performed by Drake and 21 Savage)

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson (performed by Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane) − Winner

Best rap album

"Her Loss,” Drake and 21 Savage

“MICHAEL,” Killer Mike − Winner

“HEROES & VILLIANS,” Metro Boomin

“King's Disease III,” Nas

“UTOPIA,” Travis Scott

Best musical theater album

“Kimberly Akimbo”

“Parade”

“Shucked”

“Some Like It Hot” − Winner

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best global music album

“Epifanías,” Susana Baca

“History,” Bokanté

“I Told Them …,” Burna Boy

“Timeless,” Davido

“This Moment,” Shakti − Winner

Best country solo performance

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton − Winner

Best country duo/group performance

“High Note,” Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings

“Nobody's Nobody,” Brothers Osborne

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves − Winner

“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)," Vince Gill and Paul Franklin

“Save Me,” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

“We Don't Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton

Best country song

“Buried,” Brandy Clark and Jessie Jo Dillon (performed by Brandy Clark)

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves (performed by Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves)

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers and Geno Seale (performed by Tyler Childers)

“Last Night,” John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Ryan Vojtesak (performed by Morgan Wallen)

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson (performed by Chris Stapleton) − Winner

Best country album

“Rolling Up The Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne

“Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan

“Rustin' In the Rain,” Tyler Childers

“Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson − Winner

Best Latin pop album

“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán

“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor

“A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas

“La Neta,” Pedro Capó

“X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno − Winner

“Don Juan,” Maluma

Best música urbana album

“SATURNO,” Rauw Alejandro

“Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G − Winner

“DATA,” Tainy

Best comedy album

“I Wish You Would,” Trevor Noah

“I'm An Entertainer,” Wanda Sykes

“Selective Outrage,” Chris Rock

“Someone You Love,” Sarah Silverman

“What's In A Name?” Dave Chappelle − Winner

Best music video

“I'm Only Sleeping,” The Beatles − Winner

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“What Was I Made For” (from "Barbie"), Billie Eilish

“Count Me Out,” Kendrick Lamar

“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best song written for visual media

“Barbie World” (from "Barbie The Album"), Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj (performed by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Dance the Night” (from "Barbie The Album"), Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (performed by Dua Lipa)

“I'm Just Ken” (from "Barbie The Album"), Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (performed by Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” (from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever − Music from and Inspired By”), Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi (performed by Rihanna)

“What Was I Made For?“ (from "Barbie The Album"), Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell (performed by Billie Eilish) − Winner

Taylor Swift Grammy Awards

Here are the awars won by Taylor Swift at the 66th annual Grammy Awards:

Album of the Year, "Midnights" − Record-breaking fourth career win

Pop Album of the year, "Midnights"

