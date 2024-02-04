Grammy Awards 2024: Red carpet and ceremony in pictures
Some of the biggest stars in the world of music are at the Grammy Awards, which are taking place in Los Angeles.
In the first half of the two-part ceremony, indie supergroup Boygenius, comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, won best rock song, rock performance and alternative album.
Dua Lipa, who has two nominations, sparkled in a custom Courrèges dress.
Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell accepted the 10th competitive Grammy of her career - for best folk album - before her first Grammys performance.
R&B singer Victoria Monet, who has seven nominations, brought two-year-old daughter Hazel - the youngest ever Grammy nominee for her contribution to her mother's track Hollywood.
Dawn Richard came complete with stunning red foliage.
South Africa's Tyla made history as the first ever winner of the Grammy for best African music performance.
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas picked up an early award for best song written for visual media for What Was I Made For?, from Barbie.
Killer Mike picked up best rap song, rap performance and rap album.
Masked metal icons Slipknot dressed in their awards attire.
Electronic producer and singer James Blake was joined by his partner, actress Jameela Jamil.
