Grammy Awards 2024: The main winners and nominees

Killer Mike (left) swept the board in the rap categories

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and SZA are among the nominees at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The first half of this year's two-part ceremony is taking place in Los Angeles.

There are 94 categories in total - here are some of the biggest ones, with the winners so far as well as the nominated artists:

Album of the year

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Record of the year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Song of the year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best new artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best pop solo performance

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best pop duo/group performance

Winner: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Best pop vocal album

Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Best R&B song

Coco Jones - ICU

Halle - Angel

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Snooze

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best R&B performance

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones - ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Kill Bill

Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Best R&B album

Winner: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn't Tell You

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best rap song

Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Doja Cat - Attention

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft Aqua - Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Best rap performance

Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbilles

Black Thought - Love Letter

Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

Coi Leray - Players

Best melodic rap performance

Winner: Lil Durk feat J Cole - All My Life

Burna Boy feat 21 Savage - Sittin' on Top of the World

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U

SZA - Low

Best rap album

Winner: Killer Mike - Michael

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss

Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

Nas - King's Disease III

Travis Scott - Utopia

Best dance/electronic recording

Winner: Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - Rumble

Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

James Blake - Loading

Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before

Romy & Fred again.. - Strong

Best dance/electronic album

Winner: Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling

Kx5 - Kx5

Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best pop dance recording

Winner: Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don't Hurt Me

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding - Miracle

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One In A Million

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best rock performance

Winner: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Best rock album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best alternative album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Boygenius - The Record

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying

Best alternative performance

Alvvays - Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint

Boygenius - Cool About It

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Paramore - This Is Why

Best country album

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers - Rustin' in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best country solo performance

Winner: Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Brandy Clark - Buried

Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best country song

Winner: Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Brandy Clark - Buried

Morgan Wallen - Last Night

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best Americana performance

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity

Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship

Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma

Allison Russell - The Returner

Best Americana album

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens - You're the One

Allison Russell - The Returner

Best traditional pop vocal album

Winner: Laufey - Bewitched

Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best musical theatre album

Winner: Some Like It Hot

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Producer of the year, non-classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Winner: Theron Thomas

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Justin Tranter

Best music video

Winner: The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best song written for visual media

Winner: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World

Rihanna - Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling - I'm Just Ken

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Winner: Various artists - Barbie the Album

Daisy Jones & the Six - Aurora

Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3: Awesome Mix, Vol 3

"Weird Al" Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best score soundtrack album for visual media

Winner: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

John Williams - The Fabelmans

John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording

Meryl Streep - Big Tree

William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best score for video game or other interactive media

Winner: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Sarah Schachner, composer

God of War Ragnarök - Bear McCreary, composer

Hogwarts Legacy - Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck E. Myers 'Sea', composers

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory, composers