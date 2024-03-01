Graeter's, Braxton Brewing release lemon pie ice cream and beer for Spring 2024 🍋🥧
A famous Cincinnati ice cream chain and a local brewery have teamed up for a special spring offering.
Graeter’s Ice Cream and Braxton Brewing Co. have released a lemon-flavored ice cream and beer collaboration. The Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream, originally released as a summer 2023 bonus flavor, is available again in scoop shops, on the Graeters website, and on the Graeter’s app.
Braxton Brewing Co. also released a new Lemon Meringue Pie Ale in collaboration with the ice cream flavor. The limited-edition beer will be sold in 12-oz. six-packs in the brewery's taproom and Kroger stores in Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, Louisville and Columbus. The suggested retail price is $10.99.
Braxton Brewing Co. will host a Lemonpalooza release party featuring a Graeter's sundae bar and live music from the Positive Vibes Band in its Covington Taproom from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.
According to a press release, Graeter’s Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream is made with tart lemon candies, crunchy pie crust pieces, and lemon marshmallow ice cream. The medium-bodied ale incorporates essential flavors from the ice cream, featuring notes of lemon, pie crust, and lemon tart candies.
The two Cincinnati businesses have created other dessert-inspired beers in the past, including the Pumpkin Pie Ale, Peach Kolsch, Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout, and a Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Graeter's, Braxton Brewing release new lemon pie ice cream and beer