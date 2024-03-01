Graeter's, Braxton Brewing release lemon pie ice cream and beer for Spring 2024 🍋🥧

Graeter’s Ice Cream and Braxton Brewing Co. announced a new lemon-flavored ice cream and beer Friday.

A famous Cincinnati ice cream chain and a local brewery have teamed up for a special spring offering.

Graeter’s Ice Cream and Braxton Brewing Co. have released a lemon-flavored ice cream and beer collaboration. The Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream, originally released as a summer 2023 bonus flavor, is available again in scoop shops, on the Graeters website, and on the Graeter’s app.

Braxton Brewing Co. also released a new Lemon Meringue Pie Ale in collaboration with the ice cream flavor. The limited-edition beer will be sold in 12-oz. six-packs in the brewery's taproom and Kroger stores in Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, Louisville and Columbus. The suggested retail price is $10.99.

Braxton Brewing Co. will host a Lemonpalooza release party featuring a Graeter's sundae bar and live music from the Positive Vibes Band in its Covington Taproom from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Graeter’s Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream is made with tart lemon candies, crunchy pie crust pieces, and lemon marshmallow ice cream.

The medium-bodied ale incorporates essential flavors from the ice cream, featuring notes of lemon, pie crust, and lemon tart candies.

The two Cincinnati businesses have created other dessert-inspired beers in the past, including the Pumpkin Pie Ale, Peach Kolsch, Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout, and a Black Cherry Chocolate Chip White Stout.

