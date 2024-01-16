Governors Ball 2024 lineup: Post Malone, the Killers, SZA headline

NEW YORK — The 2024 Governors Ball music festival lineup was announced Tuesday, with headlining acts Post Malone, the Killers and SZA.

Gov Ball runs from June 7 to 9 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Tickets will go on sale Thursday.

Post Malone will headline the main stage on Friday, June 7, with the Killers following on Saturday night and SZA taking the stage on Sunday. The co-headliners will be Rauw Alejandro on Friday, 21 Savage on Saturday and Peso Plumo on Sunday.

Other artists performing Friday include Dominic Fike, Labrinth, Farruko, Alex G, Goth Babe and Yung Gravy.

On Saturday, the Killers and 21 Savage will be joined by Carly Rae Jepsen, Sabrina Carpenter, Sexyy Red, TV Girl and Hippo Campus, among others.

Sunday’s show will include Reneé Rapp, Don Tolliver, Victoria Monét, Faye Webster and several more artists.

The ticket presale begins Thursday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. Anyone hoping to join the presale will need to sign up for a passcode. Otherwise, tickets go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m.

Gov Ball began in 2011 as a one-day event on Governors Island. After the success of the first edition, the organizers began booking bigger names, added a second day and moved the event to Randalls Island, where it remained from 2012 to 2019. It became a three-day festival in 2013.

Gov Ball was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, and when the festival returned in 2021, it took place at Citi Field. Gov Ball remained at Citi Field for one more year, but in 2023 it moved once again, this time to neighboring Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The 2023 festival almost didn’t happen, as New York was blanketed in smoke from Canadian wildfires during the week leading up to the festival. However, the skies cleared somewhat ahead of the concerts, and the show went on as planned.

During her headlining performance last year, Lizzo gave an inspired speech about protecting the environment.

“In light of all the environmental events and disasters, we need to listen to our First Nations, indigenous people of this country,” the “Good As Hell” singer said. “We need to listen to our water protectors because they’re trying to make sure we have land to live on.”

