Gotham Awards 2023 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User TheRedBoy for a great score of 60% when predicting the 2023 Gotham Awards winners on Monday night. Our top scorer is actually tied with 12 other people for that percentage but has the best point score of 61,080 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 1,000 people worldwide predicted these movie and TV champs with our top scorer getting 6 of 10 categories correct. That included “Past Lives” for Best Feature Film and Lily Gladstone (“The Unknown Country”) for Best Lead Performance..

More from GoldDerby

SEE2023 Gotham Awards winners list: See who won at the 33rd annual event

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, there is a five-way tie at 30% each for Denton Davidson, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Ray Richmond and Christopher Rosen. Tied at 20% each are Charles Bright, Marcus Dixon, Matt Noble and myself. Rob Licuria and Paul Sheehan finish at 10% each. See Editors’ scores.

For the five Experts predicting other than Eng, Richmond and Rosen, Tariq Khan (Gold Derby) is best at 40%. Susan King (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire) are tied at 20% each. Shawn Edwards (WDAF) finishes at 10%. See Experts’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2024 Oscar nominees by Jan. 23

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

Best of GoldDerby

Sign up for Gold Derby's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.