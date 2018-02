Single, out of work and feeling sidelined, soon-to-be grandma Aurore is dreading growing old. When she bumps into an old flame, despite the odd hot flush, Aurore starts to feel sexy again and decides to embrace middle aged life.

MyMovies, trailer, 2018, Comedy, Blandine Lenoir, Agnès Jaoui, Pascale Arbillot, Thibault de Montalembert