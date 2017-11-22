We got the Daddy's Home 2 cast to design Christmas jumpers and the results were ridiculous

This week sees the release of Daddy’s Home 2 in UK cinemas. The festive follow-up to the 2015 comedy hit sees Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg’s return as duelling co-dads Brad and Dusty, and this time they’ve brought their dads with them, played – in a superb piece of casting – by John Lithgow and Mel Gibson.

Yahoo met with the comedy quartet for a live Facebook interview earlier this month to talk about the movie and all things festive, and as part of our chat, we asked the stars to design their very own Christmas jumpers.

All four Hollywood stars threw themselves into the challenge with gusto, and the results were as varied and nuanced as their individual acting styles.

Will Ferrell’s heraldic design

“Mine’s very freeform, there’s a lot of stuff going on. It kinda looks like a cheerleading jumper,” says Ferrell. More

John Lithgow’s self-portrait

“My portrait is on it, featuring the big chin,” explains Lithgow. More

