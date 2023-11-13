Gospel singer Bobbi Storm faces backlash for singing on a flight after Grammy nomination

Gospel singer Bobbi Storm is facing backlash for performing on a flight after discovering she was "up for two Grammys."

In a video Storm posted to Instagram Friday, she stood up during a Delta flight in order to sing. "I sing for the Lord," she declared. "I'm doing what the Lord is telling me to do."

A flight attendant repeatedly asked Storm to take a seat and "be quiet" during the trip. "If you're not able to follow my instructions, you will not be able to take this flight," he told her.

Storm eventually sat down but proceeded to sing her new song "We Can't Forget Him" at a hushed volume.

The gospel singer is a featured vocalist on Maverick City Music's Grammy-nominated album "The Maverick Way."

The group is also nominated for best contemporary Christian music performance/song for their song "God Problems" with lead vocalists Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine. Storm is not included in the credits for that song, but it's possible she contributed as part of the choir.

Storm declared in her comments section that she has "sang on over 50 flights. There were NO LAWS broken here."

The Christian singer faced backlash from people calling out her "entitlement" and others saying the performance was "egotistical."

"I’m a Christian and a Flight Att," one person commented. "The plane is not a STAGE…God tells us to do things descent & in order…congrats on the Grammy Nomination, but God is a God of order period!"

Another commented, "This is one of the most egotistical things I’ve ever seen. You think because you’re Grammy nominated that rules don’t apply to you and the plane is your stage? Work on that ego sis."

"Imagine the entitlement of thinking you are the only one with something that can bless folks and it happens to be in an airplane where they have no choice but to hear you because they can’t go anywhere?!? This is wildly out of pocket sis! You held these people hostage and used God’s name in a manipulative manner," one social media user wrote.

In a follow-up video posted Saturday, Storm claimed Delta reached out to her, apologized and confirmed there were "no rules being broken."

She added that she does not want the flight attendant to get fired, but wants him to "learn a valuable lesson on how to treat other people."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bobbi Storm slammed for singing on flight after Grammy nomination