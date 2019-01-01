    Gordon Ramsay and His Wife Tana Are Expecting Their Fifth Child

    Char Adams
    View photos
    Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Expecting Fifth Child

    Gordon Ramsay and his family rang in the new year with a boom — a baby boom!

    The 52-year-old chef and television personality announced in a sweet Instagram video on Tuesday that he and his wife Tana are expecting their fifth child.

    He enlisted the help of their four children — Matilda, 17, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and Megan, 20 — to break the news. The siblings appeared in the video first, wishing everyone a Happy New Year individually.

    Last, Tana graced the camera, sporting a wide smile and showing off her baby bump.

    View photos
    Tana Ramsay

    RELATED: Gordon Ramsay Even Critiques His Daughter’s Cooking: “He’s Really Tough on Me”

    He captioned the clip with a simple message: “Exciting news ! Happy new year from all the Ramsay’s.”

    Added Tana alongside the same video, “Happy New Year! Oh, and a little news … 🙏🏼”

    The announcement came less than a day after Ramsay wished the twins a happy birthday on social media. He shared a throwback photo of the siblings as children on Twitter, joking, “Happy Birthday Jack & Holly 19yrs ago today you both popped out early and screwed up our party !!!”

    “Tonight enjoy your birthday … love dad x,” Ramsay added.

    Video: Gordon Ramsay Says He Lost Over 50 Lbs. to Save His Marriage