Gordon Ramsay and His Wife Tana Are Expecting Their Fifth Child

Gordon Ramsay and his family rang in the new year with a boom — a baby boom!

The 52-year-old chef and television personality announced in a sweet Instagram video on Tuesday that he and his wife Tana are expecting their fifth child.

He enlisted the help of their four children — Matilda, 17, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and Megan, 20 — to break the news. The siblings appeared in the video first, wishing everyone a Happy New Year individually.

Last, Tana graced the camera, sporting a wide smile and showing off her baby bump.

He captioned the clip with a simple message: “Exciting news ! Happy new year from all the Ramsay’s.”

Added Tana alongside the same video, “Happy New Year! Oh, and a little news … 🙏🏼”

The announcement came less than a day after Ramsay wished the twins a happy birthday on social media. He shared a throwback photo of the siblings as children on Twitter, joking, “Happy Birthday Jack & Holly 19yrs ago today you both popped out early and screwed up our party !!!”

“Tonight enjoy your birthday … love dad x,” Ramsay added.

