GOP State Senator Unwittingly Unleashes The Wrath Of Olivia Rodrigo Fans

A Pennsylvania state senator attempted to score culture-war points by criticizing Olivia Rodrigo’siPhone commercial but only managed to arouse the singer’s fans into battle.

Sen. John DiSanto (R) took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday to gripe about Apple’s new iPhone ad, which features a clip from Rodrigo’s video for “Get Him Back,” where she appears to, among other things, key a car and trash room. Oh, and sitting in a car with broken windows.

“Young girl, filming with phone, dressed suggestively, keying a car, trashing a room and so on. Pathetic promoting this is how a young women should act.”

DiSanto didn’t mention Rodrigo by name, and it doesn’t appear he was aware of who the Grammy-nominated singer was since he only referred to the 20-year-old superstar as a “young girl.”

Just saw the new @Apple iPhone commercial. Young girl, filming with phone, dressed suggestively, keying a car, trashing a room and so on. Pathetic promoting this is how a young women should act. — Senator John DiSanto (@SenatorDiSanto) October 9, 2023

HuffPost reached out to DiSanto for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

However, Rodrigo’s fans let DiSanto know their thoughts on his pearl-clutching post, most of which was a variation on the title of one of her songs, “Bad Idea, Right?”

don’t ever disrespect the president of the united states again! https://t.co/t4g6cEFThppic.twitter.com/s5iQ0tj88X — sara (@souraIbum) October 12, 2023

Thank god you survived to tweet about it. I hope you can pull yourself together and get back to being a....sitting Pennsylvania Senator. pic.twitter.com/GqM3AjdeyY — Wegner’s Groceries (@grocerieswegner) October 12, 2023

really good to see Pennsylvania electeds focus on kitchen table issues instead of culture war nonsense https://t.co/fVB9wzpU2z — Erik Strobl 🦝 (@erikstrobl) October 12, 2023

sen disanto clearly doesn’t know who @oliviarodrigo is and now all the Livies are ratio-ing him lmaooo😭 https://t.co/GnhaPWEyrs — Annie Wu (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) October 12, 2023

Some political organizations saw the opportunity to inspire Rodrigo’s fans to campaign against DiSanto and other “out of touch” Republicans.

If you don’t believe us that Republicans are out of touch, this dude doesn’t know who Olivia Rodrigo is. https://t.co/alWvr6zqSYpic.twitter.com/HBNY28MLao — PA Working Families 🐺 (@PAWorkFamilies) October 13, 2023

We can elect a way less cringe Senator next year with your help.https://t.co/UQ5FiUhXFHhttps://t.co/hqPTudLJZB — PA SDCC (@PaSDCC) October 13, 2023

One fan decided the best way to warn DiSanto he was getting into stuff he didn’t understand was to paraphrase Will Smith’s infamous onstage comment to Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards.

keep olivia’s name out of your fucking mouth. 🏻 https://t.co/tN4e3QyuSA — ⭐️ melanie. ⭐️ (@allthegirls13) October 13, 2023

You can see the video that bothered DiSanto below.

