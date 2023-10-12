GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden Says It's Not Time To Attack Biden Administration Right After He Did Just That

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) said Thursday on Fox News that now is not the time to attack the Biden administration ― right after reportedly shouting at administration officials in a classified meeting about Israel. (Watch the video below.)

Wisconsin Lawmaker Privately Attacks Biden Administration But Publicly Calls For Unity

But in an interview with Brian Kilmeade, the former Navy SEAL was the picture of magnanimity.

“This is not a time to attack the Biden administration,” Van Orden said. “You know how adamantly I disagree with what they’re doing. But as Republicans and Democrats, as legislators here in the United States of America .. now is the time to stand with the United States of America ... to make sure that Israel understands they have our unwavering support.”

surprising to hear this from a Republican on Fox & Friends pic.twitter.com/CLHMRRflBt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2023

The apparent reach across the aisle amid the escalating war between Israel and Hamas caught the attention of observers on X, the former Twitter. However, the moment seemed to come with a hypocritical twist.

On Wednesday, reportsemerged that Van Orden chewed out Biden administration officials in a classified briefing about the conflict. He spewed obscenities instead of asking questions, prompting Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) to apologize for his behavior, according to Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.).

Van Orden blasted the presentation by officials, including Victoria Nuland, the acting deputy secretary of state; Sasha Baker, the acting undersecretary of defense for policy; and Morgan Muir, the deputy director of national intelligence for mission integration, outlets noted.

“He said that he had done two tours in the Middle East,” Chu said, per NBC News. “He was basically implying that he was the expert, and they were not.”

The Donald Trump-endorsed congressman ― who attended Trump’s “Save America” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, but says he did not enter the Capitol ― finished his military career as a Navy SEAL senior chief following five combat deployments, according to his bio.

Van Orden and his temper made headlines previously when he yelled at Senate pages.

Related...