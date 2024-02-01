GOP Pollster Suggests 3-Armed Black People Crucial To 2024 Win

A GOP pollster attempted to make a legitimate point about what the Republicans need to ensure a successful 2024 campaign, but his logic was thwarted by articificial intelligence.

Patrick Ruffini posted Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter) to point out that Republicans need to appeal to Black men if they want to win the White House.

However, his post included two photos of a Black man canvassing another Black man that seemed to have been created by AI.

What was the tell? Well, the two men are wearing shirts with incomprehensible logos, but, more important, one of the photos shows the voter has three hands, a demographic that would be considered statistically insignificant in political polls.

This tweet by GOP pollster Patrick Ruffini went viral when viewers noticed one of the men in the photo on the right has three arms.

This tweet by GOP pollster Patrick Ruffini went viral when viewers noticed one of the men in the photo on the right has three arms.

Although there’s evidence that many Black men aren’t happy with Joe Biden, whoever created the photo Ruffini used apparently couldn’t find two of them willing to pose for the camera.

As a result, Ruffini’s use of a faked photo was brutally mocked.

What a way to kick off Black History Month 🥴 https://t.co/2PRVUUhoew — Amy Axtell 🧡 (@amybett) February 1, 2024

It’s funny that he had to turn to AI for this, because I imagine a cursory image search of “black canvasser speaking with black voter” probably turned up old photos of noted community organizer Barack Obama 🤣 https://t.co/l6bS2BNxTw — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) February 1, 2024

Just a guy in his Groul Elo Apgjoyn shirt chatting with a three-armed Hmeke enthusiast 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Er4EGg58A6 — Natalia Antonova 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NataliaAntonova) February 1, 2024

Republicans really need to expend serious resources to organize the three-armed black community. https://t.co/myXVdQM1qb — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) February 1, 2024

I haven’t personally seen too many black men convincing other black men to vote Republican, but I have heard thirdhand reports https://t.co/mJuIdsxxgC — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) February 1, 2024

Dickheads don’t own ONE picture of a Black Guy talking to a Black Guy..have to use AI here which tends to overestimate the number of arms people have… https://t.co/frjPecIrie — Puppy (@liberalpuppy) February 1, 2024

Yeah republicans really gotta get a handle on the three armed voters. 😂



This is how gullible #MAGA crowd are. https://t.co/yDthjkXxeFpic.twitter.com/MAsSf3KEWl — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) February 1, 2024

If you mean use AI to generate fake images of hypothetical non-white GOP voters with three arms, then I’m skeptical. https://t.co/0rOp05WOiC — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) February 1, 2024

Ummm… You might wanna check your shitty AI creations before posting.



Dude has three arms in the pic 😂😂 https://t.co/P4CXUFleHm — M-A.Stay’Legit™️🇨🇦 (@BagdMilkSoWhat) February 1, 2024

If you vote republican you end up with a 3rd arm. It’s science. https://t.co/OrW9odn0BC — Warren (@swd2) February 1, 2024

Now interested to see if Trump's numbers among Black men with 3 arms improve this cycle https://t.co/YoO6YTm0e9 — Gerald Miguel LeRoy☸️ (@GeraldLeroy6) February 1, 2024

Ruffini admitted to HuffPost that he used an AI photo but did not explain why he chose to use it instead of a photo of real people.

Still, he insisted “the reaction to this photo is out of hand” and doesn’t see an issue with using a fake picture to illustrate what he claims are facts.

“Sure, we can laugh at AI occasionally adding an extra finger (or limb) to a photo, in this case representing a 50% increase in the typical number of arms, but that’s not nearly as much as the near doubling of Trump’s share of the Black vote in 2024 polling, which is no laughing matter for Dems,” Ruffini said by email.

Related...