GOP House Rep. Lisa McClain Roasts Lauren Boebert's 'Inappropriate Touching'

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) on Wednesday zinged fellow House right-winger Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her antics at a “Beetlejuice” musical. (Watch the video below.)

McClain, a headliner at the annual Congressional Dinner, said she wanted to lay down ground rules for the evening.

“If you could, for the speech tonight, if everyone could, please keep their hands above the table,” she said. “And I know it’s date night for some of you but no inappropriate touching. That includes you, Lauren Boebert. No vaping either.”

McClain: Please keep your hands above the table. I know it’s date night for some of you but no inappropriate touching. That includes you Lauren Boebert. pic.twitter.com/4TyhZ2vwoj — Acyn (@Acyn) February 1, 2024

McClain, who introduced herself as a “Trump-lovin’ MAGA Republican,” got some laughs with the dig at her beleaguered colleague.

Boebert made headlines in September for groping her date and vaping during a stage performance of “Beetlejuice.” Now her stint in the House appears in jeopardy after she polled fifth at a GOP primary debate for the new district seat she’s seeking. Boebert supposedly thought she’d have a better shot at winning that district than her current one.

McClain, an election denier, kept the jokes coming in an evening intended to be lighthearted. She facetiously thanked the “Oscar winner, an Emmy winner, a two-time Olympian” George Santos (R-N.Y.), the lying pol who was booted from Congress. She also asked Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) not to pull the fire alarm, as he did during a House session last year. (McClain introduced the resolution to censure Bowman.) She warned guests to keep an eye on their gold necklaces and silverware because Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), who’s accused of accepting gold bars as bribes, was there and “has a few legal bills to pay.”

McClain’s routine begins at 1:05:55:

Related...