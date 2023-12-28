Goodbye 2023! Join these New Year's parties around Corpus Christi

It's time to bid goodbye to 2023, and what better way than a New Year's Eve party? These venues around Corpus Christi are ready to help you ring in 2024.

Noon Year's Eve at Portland Senior Center

Portland Senior Center presents Noon Year’s Eve for adults 60 and older from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at 601 Wildcat Drive, Portland. Count down to noon with music, light refreshments, and then toast the New Year with sparkling cider as the clock strikes 12. Dress in your best and come join the fun. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.portlandtx.com/calendar.aspx?eid=3163.

Noon Year's Eve for toddlers at Nueces County Public Libraries

Nueces County Public Libraries presents the Noon Year’s Eve Bash for toddlers at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at 1000 Terry Shamsie Blvd., Robstown. For ages 0-5 years old, ring in the New Year at noon. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/NuecesCountyPL.

Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait at Mesquite Street Southside

Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait performs at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 30, at Mesquite Street Southside, 4535 S. Padre Island Drive. Known for his energetic, rabid stage personality, his dark, acerbic humor, and his high-pitched voice, comedy legend Bobcat Goldthwait is in town for a pre-New Year's Eve comedy show. Cost: $25 general admission, $35 preferred seating. Information: https://www.mesquitestreet.com/mesquitestreetlive.

2023 Black-Eyed Pea Half-Marathon

The 2023 Black-Eyed Pea Half-Marathon along Corpus Christi Bay begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at Water’s Edge Park, 402 S. Shoreline Blvd. Sponsored by state Rep. Todd Hunter, the city of Corpus Christi and VFit Productions, this race is open to all ages and starts at 7:30 a.m. at Water’s Edge Park. Cost: $20 registration fee per person for half marathon, free for 5K or 10K walk/run. Information: https://www.facebook.com/SafeFunFit.CCTX/.

2023 End-of-Year Party at CC Harley-Davidson

Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson presents the 2023 End-of-Year Party from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at 502 S. Padre Island Drive. Celebrate all the awesome rides, parties, friends, and memories from 2023 with this send-off party featuring live music with Rockoholics, free beer with the CC Harley Girls and delicious eats with food truck Gordos Good Eats. Information: https://www.corpuschristiharley.com/.

Noon Year's Eve at Tiny Adventures

Tiny Adventures hosts a Noon Year’s Eve balloon drop from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at 4050 Weber Road. For infants through kids up to age 6, celebrate with open play, New Year’s activities and more. Cost: $15 per child (includes up to 2 adults free), $4 per additional adult. Information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086424131681.

Celebrate New Year's Eve around the Coastal Bend.

Bowlero New Year’s Eve

Join Bowlero at 6116 Ayers St. for either a 2-hour New Year’s Eve Family package on Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1 (multiple time slots available) or from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, with the NYE Ball Drop package for adults. Packages include unlimited bowling, shoe rental, food and drinks. Cost: Tickets start at $34.99 per person for family package and $61.99 per person for midnight package. Information: https://www.bowlero.com/location/bowlero-corpus-christi/nye.

Family New Year's Eve at Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster’s hosts an early New Year’s celebration for families at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at 5488 S. Padre Island Drive, Ste. 1260. Grab tickets for the whole family and enjoy an appetizer banquet, a $20 Power Card with Unlimited Video Game Play, face painting, a special ginger ale New Year's Eve toast and video countdown. Cost: Tickets start at $52. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7579841748712156.

New Year’s Eve Early Bird Cruise

Harrison’s Landing offers New Year’s Eve Early Bird Cruise at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Ring in the New Year early aboard the Texas Tease with live music by TomCat. There is a full bar onboard on the upper deck (No BYOB permitted by law) and boat has indoor and outdoor seating. Cost: $40 adults (11 and older). Information: 361-881-8503 or https://harrisonslanding.net/boating/.

New Year’s Eve Gala at Omni

Omni Corpus Christi Hotel’s annual New Year’s Eve Gala: Midnight on the Bay begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at 900 N. Shoreline Blvd. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Midnight on the Bay at this gala that includes dinner, live entertainment, champagne toast at midnight and an overnight stay with late checkout. Cost: Room rate starts at $295 for 2-person occupancy. Information: 361-887-1600 or https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/corpus-christi/specials/midnight-on-the-bay.

New Year's Eve fireworks in Port Aransas

The city of Port Aransas hosts New Year’s Eve fireworks at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, viewable from Roberts Point Park, 301 JC Barr Blvd., Port Aransas. The night sky will light up with brilliant colors as Port Aransas celebrates New Year’s Eve with a big fireworks show. Information: https://www.portaransas.org/event/new-years-eve-fireworks-display/2828/.

New Year's Eve party at Emerald Beach Hotel

Emerald Beach Hotel presents a New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec 31 at 1102 S. Shoreline Blvd. Cheers to the new year, and toast away 2023 with live entertainment from Stefani Montiel, Beto Ramon y Luna Llena, and Showtime Entertainment. Admission includes $500 balloon drop, entry into raffle for a hotel stay, hor d'oeuvres, and midnight champagne toast. For 21 and older. Cost: $50 general admission, or guest room for $199 inclusive (two tickets, parking, breakfast and 1 p.m. late checkout.) Information: 361-883-5731.

Tie-Dye Disco Party at In the Game Funtrackers

In The Game Funtrackers presents a retro Tie-Dye Disco Party: 2024 Countdown to celebrate New Year’s Eve from 8-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at 9605 S. Padre Island Drive. This family-friendly New Year’s Eve countdown is full of dancing, fun, games and more. The exclusive limited-edition T-shirts are back for 2024, now with a tie-dye station. Don’t miss this chance to have a groovy time with your family. Cost: $25 per child; adults/guardians do not require ticket if not playing, but must remain on site with child. Information: 361-937-9400 or https://inthegame.net/corpuschristi/event/tie-dye-disco-party-2024-countdown/.

Club Brewster New Year’s Eve Party

Brewster Street Ice House presents Club Brewster New Year’s Eve Party at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at 1724 N. Tancahua St. Ring in 2024 at this family-friendly New Year’s Eve party with a live DJ, video wall, balloon drop, midnight champagne toast, midnight breakfast buffet, and much more. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: No cover, reserved tables (seat 6) $150. Information: https://brewsterstreet.net/events/.

Splendiferous New Year’s Eve Party at Port Royal

Port Royal Ocean Resort presents Splendiferous New Year’s Eve Party at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at 6317 State Hwy. 361, Port Aransas. Ring in 2024 in style at Port Royal and entertainment by Splendiferous. Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, champagne toast, door prizes, and cash bar. Cost: $100 per person or $150 couple. Room packages start at $297 (two-person occupancy). Information: 1-800-242-1034 or https://www.facebook.com/PortRoyal.

New Year’s Eve Cowboy Disco at The Annex

The Annex hosts New Year’s Eve Cowboy Disco at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at 106 S. Chaparral St. Rope in 2024 and celebrate the new year with glitter, glam and cowboy boots. Cowboy disco attire encouraged. Information: https://www.theannextexas.com/.

New Year’s Eve with Audio Box

Rockit’s Whiskey Bar and Saloon presents New Year’s Eve with Audio Box beginning at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at 709 N. Chaparral St. Make sure you get to the last party of the year with Audio Box. Champagne toast at midnight, party favors, and the best last party of the year. Cost: Tables available starting at $60. Information: https://www.facebook.com/rockitscc.

New Year’s Eve with DJ Bobby Glory & Quota

New Year’s Eve with Quota and DJ Bobby Glory begins at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at House of Rock, 411 Starr St. Word of Mouth presents live at House of Rock, New Year’s Eve with DJ Bobby Glory & Quota featuring Kiya Vance & Moonjazz and special guest Alexismyrissa. Doors open at 8 p.m. Cost: $10. Information: 361-882-7625 or https://texashouseofrock.com.

New Year's Eve at Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster’s hosts a New Year’s celebration at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at 5488 S. Padre Island Drive, Ste. 1260. Join an exclusive New Year’s event, a jam-packed night of unlimited video game play, top-tier entertainment and lots of toasts to the new year. Cost: Tickets start at $78. Information: https://www.facebook.com/DnBCorpusChristi.

A Very Trippy New Year at The Exchange

The Exchange hosts A Very Trippy New Year at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at 224 N. Mesquite St. Ring in the new year with Triptonite, featuring a midnight balloon drop, free champagne toast and free photobooth. For 21 and older, no cover. Information: https://www.facebook.com/theexchangecorpuschristi

New Year’s Day

First Day Hike at local state parks

Three local Texas state parks are offering First Day Hikes on Sunday, Jan. 1. Lake Corpus Christi State Park, 23194 Park Road 25, Mathis, has hikes starting at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mustang Island State Park, 9394 State Hwy. 361, offers a First Day Bike Ride at 9 a.m. Bring your own bike, the ride is two miles round trip on an even surface. Most 26" mountain bike tires will work, but the ride is not recommended for road bikes. Goose Island State Park, 202 S. Palmetto St., Rockport, has a hike starting 2 p.m. Bring comfortable walking shoes, water, and clothing for the weather. Cost: Free with paid park entrance fee. Information: https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/park-information/links/first-day-hikes.

2024 Polar Bear Plunge

The 2024 Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge benefitting ALS research begins at noon Monday, Jan. 1, outside Emerald Beach Hotel, 1102 S. Shoreline Blvd. Registration includes a souvenir T-shirt or embroidered hat (while supplies last), a decal, a drink, and access to the post-plunge hot tub and snack buffet. Join a 30-minute warmup fun run at 11 a.m. before taking the plunge! Cost: $35 adults, $20 kids (12 and younger). Information: https://www.polarbearplunge.cc/.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Goodbye 2023! Join these New Year's parties around Corpus Christi