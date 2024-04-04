‘Good Morning Football’s Will Selva Exits NFL Network After 11 Years

Will Selva is exiting NFL Network after 11 years and will not continue on Good Morning Football as the show moves cross country to LA later this summer.

In a social media post, Selva confirmed his time at NFLN was ending.

“My incredible run at NFL Network has ended after more than a decade,” Selva shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “I’ve had the honor to be part of Good Morning Football since day one, working with the most talented crew in the biz to deliver the news while hopefully giving the viewers a laugh.”

He continued, “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the memories & will miss these days tremendously. Good things to come, but for now I want to give thanks to my colleagues & viewers for an amazing 11 years.”

Selva’s exit comes amid an overhaul at NFLN. Although the network didn’t confirm which other talent was being cut, they released the following statement to Deadline: “As is normal course of business this time of year, we are evaluating our talent roster for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond. That process results in renewals, non-renewals and additions to our talent lineup depending on programming needs. To those departing talent, we give our sincere thanks and appreciation for their hard work and contributions to NFL Media.”

Selva was based out of LA and was the NFL insider at GMFB with the crew talking to him every morning about the latest in football.

Selva’s exit comes as GMFB transitions the show, co-hosted by Jamie Erdahl, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, and Jason McCourty, from NYC to LA.

NFL Network has not announced the talent that will be making the move, but on Erdahl’s last day on the show ahead of her maternity leave, she said she would return to the show later this summer.

GMFB is currently on an extended hiatus, with their last live show from their NYC studio airing on March 29. Brandt signed off the show, addressing viewers’ concerns amid the move.

“It is exhilarating to me that you watch the show that you are watching right now. And I know you have questions because I’ve seen them. Why is this happening? Who’s going to LA? Why would you take something that you got so right and change it?” Brandt said. “Some of those answers, I don’t know. Some of them are not mine to give. And candidly, I have a lot of questions myself.”

He continued, “Here’s what I know. I personally will be intensely involved in Good Morning Football moving forward. And I want to spend the rest of my career with the NFL. And Good Morning Football is not ending. It is expanding. And it’s exciting because it’s a bigger show. It’s more show.”

