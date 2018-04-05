Good Morning Britain viewers mock Russell Crowe's weird 'divorce auction'

Russell Crowe is having a garage sale, and this morning Good Morning Britain was there to cover it, confounding viewers in their droves.

The Gladiator star is selling off swathes of accumulated memorabilia from his decades in the movies, in what he’s calling a ‘divorce auction’.

Though you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s to pay for the continuing expense of the dissolution of his marriage to Danielle Spencer, who he married in 2003 and split with over five years ago, he describes it as a way to make the ‘pervasive’ experience of his divorce ‘more positive’ (whatever that means).

Never one to shy away from, well, anything, Rusty appeared on the morning show to chat to Kate Garraway about what is up for grabs in the auction, dubbed by Crowe ‘The Art of Divorce’, and devised after ‘a couple of vodkas’.

Russell Crowe gives us a sneak peek of the memorabilia he's selling in 'The Art of Divorce' – an upcoming auction organised to mark the end of his marriage with Danielle Spencer. pic.twitter.com/KACzhNMRN2 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 5, 2018





There’s his armour from Gladiator, a violin – one would hope it’s the one he played in Master and Commander – and a dinosaur skull he bought from Leonardo DiCaprio for $35,000 when he was drunk. (“We were on the sauce one night and next thing you know a cheque was signed and I had a dinosaur skull,” he told Kyle and Jackie O on Australian radio).

Also up for auction are guitars, life-size horse models, chariots, jewellery and a jock strap.

He told GMB: “I’ve never been someone who deconstructs things, I’ve always been someone who builds things, so it was quite a big lesson in life to become someone in life who can deconstruct things.

(Credit: Universal) More

“I thought to myself, while I’m in the middle of doing that, how else can I do that? How else can I apply that. This is what I came up with.

“This is almost like doing a full production. It’s taken me 12 months, choosing the articles and how they balance with each other.

“It’s been joyful. I’m kind of excited to see what happens.”

Many found the segment a bit interminable, however.

#GMB Russell Crowe doing a car boot is not worth 10 minutes of my morning #boring — adam whittaker (@adamshouse) April 5, 2018





OMG how much longer is this Russell Crowe self indulgent section going on for?? bloody hell #gmb — lettersandink (@lettersandink) April 5, 2018





The most boring, awkward interview ever with Russell Crowe poor Kate! #GMB — Debby Brooker (@DebbyBrooker) April 5, 2018





This Russell Crowe segment is gut wrenchingly awful #GMB #DivorceAuction — Andy (@andyedmeads) April 5, 2018





This never ending Russell Crowe Divorce Auction feature on #GMB is one of the worst things I have ever EVER seen. — Hannah Baker (@HannahBeh) April 5, 2018





This Russell Crowe segment has been on for decades already it feels #GMB — Jack Wetherill (@JackWetherill) April 5, 2018





It seems not everyone is quite as invested in Russell’s divorce as he is.

Best of luck, Russ!

Read more

The Rock reveals struggle with depression

Rogue One writer teases Last Starfighter reboot

Black Panther enters all-time top 10