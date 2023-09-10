'Good Morning America' host Robin Roberts marries Amber Laign in 'magical' backyard ceremony

Robin Roberts found happiness – and marital bliss – in her own backyard.

The "Good Morning America" co-anchor revealed she married longtime partner Amber Laign in an Instagram post Sunday. Roberts shared a pair of photos of the blushing brides walking hand in hand in their flowy white wedding gowns.

"An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!" Roberts wrote. "We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!"

The couple held the ceremony at their home on Friday, according to Good Morning America. Roberts' childhood pastor officiated the nuptials, while the brides' custom-made wedding dresses were designed by Mark Badgley and James Mischka. The ceremony was followed by an "enchanted garden-themed reception."

Roberts announced her engagement to Laign, whom the broadcaster has been dating since 2005, during a conversation with author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein on the ABC morning talk show in January. Bernstein asked Roberts what she's a "yes for" this year.

"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet," Roberts said. “We're getting married this year. It's something we have talked about, but we had put it off. She became ill, and it is saying yes to that and that next chapter."

Roberts, who has had her share of health battles, shared in February 2022 she was stepping "away" from "Good Morning America" while she helped Laign through chemotherapy. Laign, the founder of the natural product company Plant Juice Oils, was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021.

"She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer," Roberts said in a video shared on Twitter last year. "It’s my turn now to be there for her as she was with me."

Roberts underwent chemotherapy when she fought breast cancer in 2007. In 2012, she was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder, myelodysplastic syndrome, and underwent a bone marrow transplant.

