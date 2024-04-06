‘The Good Doctor’ Cast Says Goodbye With A Flurry Of Social Media Salutes

There wasn’t a case of dry eye to be found at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, as the cast of The Good Doctor said goodbye for the last time.

After seven seasons, the ABC medical drama is coming to end. Thus, the cast shared tributes on Instagram about the show and looked back on all they achieved.

Paige Spara, who plays Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) wife Lea, wrote, “Heading into work this afternoon for the last time.”

Christina Chang, whose character was Dr. Audrey Lim, showed one scene captured on production screens and wrote, “The Good Gang.” The actress also hailed costar Richard Schiff, who played Dr. Aaron Glassman, Shaun’s longtime friend and hospital president.

Fiona Gubelmann, whose character was Dr. Morgan Reznick, posted a photo on Instagram with the actress in-between Chang and Lee.

In the caption, she wrote: “Love these two 🩷 @thegooddoctorabc #thegooddoctor #parnick #goodbye #farewell @willyunlee @thechristinachang_”

The Good Doctor premiered in September 2017. The show has been nominated over the years for a Golden Globe for Highmore’s portrayal and three Critics Choice Awards for Highmore and Schiff’s performances.

Some of the social media posts:

