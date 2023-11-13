'Good Burger 2' star Kel Mitchell thanks fans after hospitalization, gives health update

Kel Mitchell is providing an update after reports he was hospitalized last week.

Mitchell, who stars in the upcoming movie sequel "Good Burger 2" alongside fellow "All That" alum Kenan Thompson, took to Instagram on Saturday to share what happened and thank followers for their well wishes.

"For those curious about recent events and my well-being, appreciate the concern and sending love your way. This should bring some clarity," he captioned the post.

Kel Mitchell, right, provides a health update to followers after a November health scare: "I am good."

In an Instagram video, Mitchell, 45, said he wanted to show his face after providing a minor update last week. He also specified the medical issue that landed him in the hospitalized.

"I was out shopping when suddenly the whole room started spinning. So I was like, 'I must be dehydrated, so I need to go get some water, some food,'" Mitchell said in the video. "When I did that, the whole right side of my arm was numb, followed by me not being able to swallow. That's when I panicked, and so I drove myself to the hospital."

After the "Kenan and Kel" star was admitted, doctors ordered a CT scan, he said, which helped provide a diagnosis.

"It was actually a bulging disc that I had from a prior injury that was pressing up against a nerve, mimicking all those symptoms that I was going through," he said. "I'm thanking God that I am good. Thank y'all for all the prayers in the comments. Even the crazy ones. I saw the, 'Give him some orange soda in his IV,'" a reference to his "Kenan and Kel" character.

Mitchell wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he was "grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time."

"The scare was real, but so was the support," he continued. "With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I'm now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family."

Mitchell will reprise his character, Ed, in the upcoming film "Good Burger 2" (streaming Nov. 22 on Paramount+). "Good Burger" was a spinoff of the comedians' sketch on the Nickelodeon show "All That," which originally aired in the '90s and early 2000s, and follows two friends who fight to keep their burger joint going after a rival fast food restaurant opens across the street.

Contributing: KiMi Robinson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kel Mitchell health update: Good Burger 2 star details hospitalization