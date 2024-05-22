Golfer Rory McIlroy just filed for divorce in Florida. Does he have a new squeeze?

Pro golfer Rory McIlroy, who filed for divorce last week, is apparently a big topic of conversation.

Internet investigators are convinced the Irishman, who announced he was splitting with his wife of seven years, Erica Stoll, on May 13, is dating someone new.

She’s CBS’s “19th Hole” reporter Amanda Balionis.

Rumors began the day before the filing, on Mother’s Day, when Balionis was interviewing McIlroy at the Wells Fargo Championship in Quail Hollow, North Carolina.

After he failed to mention Stoll, the mother of his 3-year-old daughter Poppy, tongues began to wag.

A source dished to the Daily Mail that the chemistry sensed between the two went beyond the greens, and that McIlroy had been spotted around the journalist’s neighborhood in San Diego.

Adding fuel to the fire is that Balionis, coincidentally, is also going through a divorce, from former NFL quarterback Bryn Renner.

If the trolls are correct, McIlroy, 35, and Balionis, 38, are logging a lot of air miles to see one another. The Puttery Miami co-owner currently lives in Jupiter, Florida. It is unclear who will get the home after the divorce is finalized; as per Palm Beach County court records, there has been no updated or recent activity on the docket.

Facts: McIlroy and Balionis had already collabbed outside of the golf arena.

Last month, McIlroy shot an adorable promo for Balionis’ nonprofit, Puppies & Golf, helping rescues find forever homes.