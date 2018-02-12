Goldie Hawn says her ‘horrible experiences’ of harassment ‘top all of them’

Goldie Hawn has said she will “top all of them” with her experiences of sexual harassment.

The actress, 72, said she had some “horrible experiences” when she was a young dancer.

Asked whether the sexual harassment scandal in the entertainment industry should be addressed by people taking personal responsibility or regulation, she told CNBC: “I don’t think you can regulate that kind of human behaviour.”

She added: “You will be able to bring awareness to it. People will be able to make choices behind it. I think that there’s addiction.

“You’re dealing with sexual addiction. You’re dealing with narcissism. Narcissism is an illness.”

Discussing if sexual harassment is worse in the industry than it has been in the past, she said: “Sexual harassment, unfortunately it’s been there forever.

“I had some horrible experiences as a young dancer in New York City. I mean I’ll top all of them.

“I had a very strong mom, a very strong dad and I had a lot of resilience and I really knew who I was.

“And you know the answer was always ‘No, I’ll never get a job like that’.

“A lot of girls don’t. A lot of girls don’t know what to do.”

She added: “It’s pretty bad. I don’t know what this entitlement is (that) I think we’re seeing. Actually a lot of illness connected to it now.

“So this is partially an illness, not just a proclivity or just a feeling of need to do this.

“I think it has to do with narcissism, an ability to think that they’re invincible and they pretty much can do whatever they want to do.”