Goldie Hawn recalls alleged alien encounter from more than 50 years ago: 'They touched my face'

Goldie Hawn says she is a believer in aliens — because she's met them personally.

The Oscar-winning actress, 77, spoke about her extraterrestrial encounter on an episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk. The podcast features personal stories, photos, and music from influential people like Hawn, Dolly Parton and Shawn Mendes, with the goal of inspiring Apple Watch users to walk more, the company said in a release.

While sleeping in a friend's car in the California desert after a night of dancing, Hawn, who was then 20, said she was greeted by a "high-pitched sound." At the time, Hawn recalled there were "a lot" of UFO sightings and stories.

"I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads," shared Hawn, who described the creatures as being "silver in color" and having a "slash for a mouth" as well as small noses and no ears.

“They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me like I was a subject. And they were droning,” Hawn elaborated, noting that she "could not move. I was paralyzed … I didn't know if it was real or not real."

Unable to determine if the experience was real, Hawn soon broke from her trance.

"I burst out of it. It was like bursting out of a forcefield. And of course, I go back to all the kids and stuff, and I went, 'Oh, my God. I think I made contact with outer space.'"

Years later, she recounted her experience to an astrophysicist at the University of Champaign, Ill., sharing that it unlocked her memories of how "they touched my face. They touched my face, and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light."

Hawn isn't the only person in her household who claims to have an alien connection. Her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, revealed in 2017 to the BBC that he was the pilot who called in a mysterious mass sighting of UFOs over Phoenix back in 1997. The incident came to be known as the Phoenix Lights UFO sighting.

While Hawn's run-in may seem unusual, she's not the only Hollywood star to speak openly about an alien encounter. Demi Lovato, who previously told Pedestrian TV that she believes it's "derogatory" to refer to extraterrestrials as aliens, shared several images on Instagram of unidentified flying objects above Joshua Tree. While the post is no longer available, Lovato went on to say that she had recently "dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I've never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me."

Lovato also had a television show on Peacock, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which explored the subject.

In 2013, Russell Crowe posted a short time-lapse video clip to Youtube in which two glowing red-and-yellow objects could be seen moving through the sky in Sydney.

"A friend and I set camera to capture fruit bats rising from Botanic Gardens," Crowe tweeted, asking his followers "UFO?".

Back in August, Tiffany Haddish explained that she does “believe in aliens to a certain extent."

“I’m pretty sure I work with some. But I do believe in them," she told Yahoo Entertainment, jokingly. “I think they mating with us, too. I think they mating with humans. And that’s why some of these kids are so tall. You know, 10 years old, 5-foot-6. It’s like, come on, you’re 10.”