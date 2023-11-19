Golden Jets Beat The Young Bucks At AEW Full Gear, Earn Tag Title Shot

The Golden Jets have earned a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and got to keep their status as a tag team together following a big win tonight.

At AEW Full Gear, the duo of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega took down The Young Bucks in a big tag team win. Not only did the win give Jericho and Omega a future shot at Ricky Starks and Big Bill’s titles, but it also meant that they can continue teaming up together.

The finish saw Matt Jackson hit with a Ripcord, before Omega hit the One Winged Angel for the pin and win.

AEW Full Gear results

Don Callis joins commentary. Jericho’s left arm gets cut open early on and the Bucks take turns targeting it. Omega returns off the tag and has to balance working both Jackson brothers. Jericho accidentally clotheslines Omega when one of the Bucks duck. Jericho manages to lock Matt in the Walls as Omega stops Nick from breaking it. Matt escapes and hits double Northern Lights on Golden Jets. Nick throws Omega with a German on the apron. Jericho barely kicks out of an assisted senton.

Matt low-blows Omega behind the ref’s back. Nick hits Jericho with Judas Effect, Omega breaks. BTE Trigger on Jericho, kickout. Jericho throws superkicks around and low blows Nick when Aubrey is turned out. Omega teases hitting Jericho with the knee but chooses Nick. Matt hits One Winged Angel on Omega, nearfall. Superkick party goes around, a Judas Effect in between. Ripcord knee on Matt followed by One Winged Angel and Omega pins for the win.

Winner – The Golden Jets

