Golden Globes winners: See the full list as 'Soul,' Catherine O'Hara of 'Schitt's Creek' take early wins

Movies: Best screenplay

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Jack Fincher, “Mank”

WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father”

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

TV: Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Movies: Best animated film

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

"Over the Moon”

WINNER: “Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

TV: Best actress in a comedy or musical

Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Jane Levy, "Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist"

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

TV: Best supporting actor

WINNER: John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

Movies: Best supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

TV: Best actress in a drama

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"

Movies: Best original song

“Fight for You” (from “Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

“Io Sì (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now” (”One Night in Miami”)

“Tigress & Tweed” (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Movies: Best original score

Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”

Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”

James Newton Howard, “News of the World”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

TV: Best actor in a comedy or musical

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

TV: Best comedy or musical

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Movies: Best actress in a comedy or musical

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson, "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"

Rosamund Pike, "I Care A Lot"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"

TV: Best actor in a drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Al Pacino, "Hunters"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Movies: Best foreign language

“Another Round”

“La Llorona”

“The Life Ahead”

“Minari”

“Two of Us”

TV: Best series, drama

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Movies: Best supporting actress

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

TV: Best supporting actress

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

TV: Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

TV: Best limited series or TV movie

“Normal People”

“The Queen's Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Movies: Best actor in a drama

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Movies: Best director

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Movies: Best comedy or musical

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Movies: Best actor in a comedy or musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

James Corden, "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"

Movies: Best actress in a drama

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman"

Movies: Best drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

