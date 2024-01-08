‘Oppenheimer’ & ‘Poor Things’ Win Top Movie Prizes At Golden Globes – Complete Winners List

The 2024 awards season is officially underway as Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer won Best Motion Picture Drama the 81st annual Golden Globes tonight, leading all films and TV shows with five trophies overall. Check out the full winners list below.

Cillian Murphy took Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Universal’s global smash period pic. Earlier, when its director Christopher Nolan won his first career Golden Globe, he noted that the only other time he’d been on the Globes stage was to accept Heath Ledger’s posthumous statuette for 2012’s The Dark Knight.

The film about J. Robert Oppenheimer and his Manhattan Project that led to the world’s first atomic bomb also won Male Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr and for Ludwig Göransson’s Original Score.

Lily Gladstone won Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Apple Original Films’ Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon. It was her first career nomination.

Searchlight’s Poor Things scored a bit of an upset, taking Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. Earlier, its star Emma Stone won Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical, her second Globe triumph in eight career nominations. She also won for 2017’s La La Land.

Paul Giamatti won Male Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Focus Features’ The Holdovers, his third Globe win among six noms. His co-star Da’vine Joy Randolph earlier scooped the first trophy of the night, for Female Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

The Holdovers, Poor Things, Warner Bros’ Barbie and Neon’s Anatomy of a Fall — which took the Palme d’Or at Cannes — were the only other film multiple winners of the night. The latter won Best Non-English Language pic and Best Screenplay.

Barbie took home the inaugural award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and its “What Was I Made For?” won Best Original Song, as siblings Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell won their second Globe. The pair also won for the title track from 2021’s No Time to Die.

On the small screen, HBO’s now-wrapped Succession won Best TV Series Drama, but FX led the way for television. Its The Bear won Best TV Musical or Comedy, and Beef took Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie, and Ali Wong and Steven Yeun scored Female and Male Actor in a Limited Series, etc.

Jeremy Allen White is now 2-for-2 at the Globes, again taking Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, for FX’s The Bear. His co-star Ayo Edebiri later scooped the Female Actor prize.

Elizabeth Debicki and Matthew Macfadyen then took Female and Male Supporting Actor on Television for Netflix’s The Crown and HBO’s Succession. Keiran Culkin won his first Globe in his fifth nom, taking Male Actor in a TV Series – Drama for Succession.

So far, FX leads all TV platforms or distributors with five awards, and HBO is next with four. Neon, Netflix, Universal and Warner Bros. have two each. Oppenheimer has four wins already, Beef, The Bear and Succession have three, and Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers and Poor Things are the only other double winners among films and TV shows.

Barbie and Succession came into the night with a leading nine nominations apiece. Jo Koy is hosting the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, and the full list of presenters is here.

There has been some turnover for the Globes during the past 12 months as it changed ownership and status, becoming a for-profit organization owned by Deadline parent PMC along with show producer Dick Clark Productions in a joint venture with Eldridge; its voting body has expanded to 300 members representing 76 countries; and CBS is airing the show for the first time since 1982 — after decades on NBC — with Paramount+ streaming it. The show’s longtime former owner, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has shuttered.

Last year at the Golden Globes, Universal’s The Fabelmans took Best Motion Picture Drama and Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin won for Musical or Comedy.

Here is the full winners list:

Nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)

Maestro (Netflix)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession (HBO | Max)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Bear (FX)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

Beef (Netflix)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“What Was I Made For?” — Barbie

Music & Lyrics By: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron (Gkids)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) – France

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy On Television

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made For Television

Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Da’vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

