Golden Globes Winners: Complete List

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” dominated the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, scoring four statues, including best drama, best screenplay, and acting awards for Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell in the drama category.

“Lady Bird” took home the prize for best picture in the comedy or musical category, while its lead Saorise Ronan won for best actress. Also in the comedy or musical category, James Franco nabbed the acting award for “The Disaster Artist.”

On the TV front, newcomers “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” earned best comedy and best drama statues, respectively.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also scored Rachel Brosnahan a best actress in a TV comedy award, while “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” Elisabeth Moss won for TV drama.

Sterling K. Brown won for best actor in a TV drama for his role on “This Is Us,” and “Master of None’s” Aziz Ansari for best actor in a TV comedy.

Best Picture – Drama:

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical:

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All The Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”

Best Television Series – Comedy:

“Black-ish”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Master of None”

“SMILF”

“Will & Grace”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“Loveless”

“The Square”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Animated Film:

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Home,” “Ferdinand”

“Mighty River,” “Mudbound”

“Remember Me,” “Coco”

“The Star,” “The Star”

“This Is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“The Shape of Water”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“Dunkirk”