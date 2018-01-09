Gary Oldman's comments about 'meaningless' Golden Globes goes viral after awards win

He may have scooped himself a Best Actor gong on Sunday night, for his role as Churchill in Darkest Hour, but Gary Oldman wasn’t always so on board with the Golden Globes.

Thanks to an interview he gave to Playboy in 2014, what he really reckons to the show’s organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is laid rather bare – and with some pretty sturdy language too.

It’s now going viral, of course, and you can see why. He really doesn’t hold back.

“[It is] a meaningless event,” Oldman said.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is kidding you that something’s happening. They’re f**king ridiculous. There’s nothing going on at all. It’s 90 nobodies having a w**k.

“Everybody’s getting drunk, and everybody’s sucking up to everybody.

“Boycott the f**king thing. Just say we’re not going to play this silly game with you anymore.

“The Oscars are different. But it’s showbiz. It’s all showbiz. That makes me sound like I’ve got sour grapes or something, doesn’t it? It certainly doesn’t mean anything to win a Golden Globe.”

As unequivocal as his remarks were, it wasn’t even the first time he’d taken aim at the HFPA either.

After winning the award for Best Actor at the Empire Awards in 2012, for his role in Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, he gave them a lashing then too, accusing the voting situation as being ‘political’.

“Specifically, I’m talking about the Globes,” he told reporters. “Which I think is bent to be honest with you. There’s always a bit of that involved, people talk about the ‘sympathy win’ or someone will get something for their body of work rather than that role.

“The Oscars and BAFTAs, the voting and all of that is pretty straightforward. But the Globes, the foreign press, is a whole different thing.”

It seems he lifted his own boycott for Sunday night, anyway. Congrats, Gary!

