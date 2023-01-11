Jerrod Carmichael takes aim at Tom Cruise, Scientology with Golden Globes joke

2
Kevin Polowy
·Senior Correspondent, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Jerrod Carmichael jokes that he has found the three Golden Globe Awards returned by Tom Cruise. (Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Tom Cruise won't be making up with the Golden Globes any time soon.

Host Jerrod Carmichael took sharp aim at the superstar actor and the Church of Scientology of which Cruise has been a prominent member — just seconds before introducing the actor’s Top Gun: Maverick co-stars Glenn Powell and Jay Ellis — during the awards telecast airing Tuesday on NBC.

As the show returned from a commercial break, Carmichael came on stage holding three Golden Globe statues.

“Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned,” Carmichael said to laughter in the Beverly Hilton Hotel, alluding to Cruise famously sending back his Globes in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of Black voters in 2021.

“I’m just the host… but I have a pitch,” said Carmichael. “I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

That, right there, is more brutal than anything famed Globes Ricky Gervais provocateur ever said during his notoriously edgy hosting duties in roasting Hollywood and the HFPA.

So who is Shelly Miscavige?

The wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige has been not been seen publicly since 2007. Ex-Scientologist-turned-whistleblower Leah Remini has claimed that Shelly, who reportedly served as Cruise’s celebrity “handler,” is missing. Remini even filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department in 2013.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 21: In this handout photo provided by the Church of Scientology, David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, dedicates a new Church of Scientology January 21, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. The church sits on a landmark site dating back to 1844. (Photo by Church of Scientology via Getty Images)
Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige dedicates a new church in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2017. (Photo: Church of Scientology via Getty Images)

Amid all the speculation about Shelly’s whereabout, the Church of Scientology has maintained that she is simply living a private life. The LAPD closed the case “within hours” of receiving her complaint, according to Remini, but in November she published a lengthy Twitter thread alleging the police was in cahoots with the religious group.

On Tuesday, Remini was quick to share a video of Carmichael’s bit on Twitter, thanking the host and again asking “Where is Shelly??”

Powell and Ellis, meanwhile, remained pros. They proceeded with their pre-written banter about performing with Cruise before presenting Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series as if Carmichael hadn’t just savaged their famed costar on live television.

Recommended Stories

  • Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Makes Dig at Tom Cruise With Scientology Joke About Shelly Miscavige

    Tom Cruise was a no-show at the 2023 Golden Globes, but that didn’t stop host Jerrod Carmichael from taking a dig at the actor — with the help of his longtime religion, Scientology. “Backstage I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned,” the 35-year-old comedian said during the awards show on Tuesday, January 10, referencing the trophies that Cruise gave back to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2021 amid controversy about the lack of diversity. Carmichael continued: “I have a pitch. I think, maybe, we take these three [trophies] and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.” The host is referring to Scientology leader David Miscavige’s wife, who Leah Remini has maintained has been missing for years. The King of Queens alum has claimed that being punished for asking questions about Shelly’s absence from Cruise and ex-wife Katie Holmes’ wedding in 2006 was one of the main incidents that prompted her to leave the religion. Lee Jae-Won/AFLO/Shutterstock Scientology reps have repeatedly denied allegations that Shelly is missing in the past. More recently, process servers have reportedly tried to locate David more than 25 times to serve him with a federal trafficking lawsuit in which he’s named as a defendant but have failed to find him. David’s lawyers told Tampa Bay Times in a statement that their client being named in the suit is “part of a litigation strategy to target the leader of the religion for harassment.” Remini, meanwhile, took to Twitter amid the Globes to react to the remark, tweeting: “WHERE IS SHELLY???? #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023.” During the broadcast, Carmichael’s quip left the audience surprised and led to an awkward transition to Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick costars Glen Powell and Jay Ellis presenting Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama. (Zendaya won for Euphoria, but wasn’t in attendance.) The two actors went on to make their own jokes about Cruise, noting that “if anyone is qualified to present a supporting acting award, it's two people who worked with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick” as he requires a lot of training for his films. At past Globes, Cruise took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama in 1990 for Born on the Fourth of July and in 1997 for Jerry Maguire. Three years later, he won best supporting actor for Magnolia. Top Gun: Maverick, meanwhile, is up for Best Motion Picture — Drama. Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from the soundtrack lost Best Original Motion Picture Song to “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

  • Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise for Returning Golden Globe Trophies: ‘Let’s Exchange Them’ for Shelly Miscavige’s Return

    Jerrod Carmichael roasted Tom Cruise during the Golden Globes, tackling the actor’s decision in 2021 to return his three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Carmichael was introducing presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis, Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” co-stars, when he appeared on stage with three trophies in his hands. […]

  • How Denzel Washington Helped Convince Elvis Director to Cast Austin Butler as Elvis Presley

    Denzel Washington cold-called director Baz Luhrmann to tell him to cast Austin Butler as Elvis Presley

  • Jennifer Coolidge Gets Bleeped, Standing Ovation and Brings Mike White to Tears at Golden Globes

    Jennifer Coolidge scored her first Golden Globes trophy on Tuesday, beating out fellow nominees including Aubrey Plaza, Claire Danes, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Niecy Nash

  • Golden Globes 2023: The nominees and how to watch

    Hollywood's biggest stars are gearing up for the awards ceremony.

  • Michelle Yeoh’s Powerful Golden Globes Speech: I’m Not a ‘Minority’

    Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images“I’m just going to stand here and take this all in,” Michelle Yeoh said when she took the stage at Tuesday’s Golden Globes to accept her award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. And over the next several minutes, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star relished every moment of that triumph.“Forty years, not letting go of this,” she added, thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for giving her the award. “It’s been an amazing journey

  • Jerrod Carmichael Jokes That Spielberg’s Movie ‘Changed Kanye West’s Mind’ During Golden Globes

    The comedian mocked Ye's antisemitic diatribe during the show.

  • Ke Huy Quan thanks Steven Spielberg for giving him his 'first opportunity' in emotional Golden Globes speech

    The "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" child star won a Golden Globe for his comeback role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

  • House of the Dragon 's Emma D'Arcy Says Golden Globes 2023 Nod Came After They 'Stopped Pretending'

    "I really felt that I had to pretend," House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy said of expressing their gender identity as they arrived at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, where they're a first-time nominee

  • Pamela Anderson says she 'blocked' out the stolen sex tape 'to survive' in 1st trailer from Netflix doc

    "I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive," Anderson says in a voiceover. "Now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick."