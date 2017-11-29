Golden Globes: Ridley Scott Scoots ‘All the Money in the World’ in Under the Wire (EXCLUSIVE)

It was already a daunting task, but Ridley Scott looks to pull it off with time to spare.

On Nov. 20, the director set out to reshoot scenes from “All the Money in the World” with actor Christopher Plummer replacing Kevin Spacey in the wake of Spacey’s disastrous fall from grace amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Just two weeks later, on Dec. 4, a rough version of the film will be screened in New York for members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. in order to qualify for Golden Globes consideration, Variety has learned.

Filmmakers don’t typically screen unfinished films for the HFPA, but this is a unique situation. Sony and TriStar Pictures still plan to have a completed film ready to screen for domestic press in mid-December, as previously expected, perhaps even earlier than the original Dec. 15 date. But Monday is the deadline for screening to HFPA members, who received ballots on Nov. 24. Their voting deadline is Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. PT.

Production on “All the Money in the World” is expected to wrap in Rome on Thursday. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, conducted on Nov. 23, Scott noted that editor Claire Simpson has been working the new material into the finished film in tandem with the reshoots. “Everything I’ve shot is already in [the final cut] up through yesterday morning,” he said. The studio has also already released a new poster, TV spot, and trailer (see below) featuring Plummer.

The New York and Los Angeles critics groups will still not be able to see the film before their votes on Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, respectively, nor will members of the much larger Broadcast Film Critics Assn., who begin voting on Friday. (The BFCA’s Critics’ Choice Awards nominations will be announced on Dec. 6.)

With a Dec. 22 release date rapidly approaching, Golden Globe attention for “All the Money in the World” — assuming it receives any — could help at the box office. Both Scott and Plummer are three-time Golden Globe nominees. Plummer won the supporting actor prize for “Beginners” in 2012, while Scott’s film “The Martian.” rather infamously. claimed the top comedy honor in 2016.

The HFPA will reveal this year’s Golden Globe nominations on Dec. 11.

