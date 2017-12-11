Golden Globes Nominations 2018: Movie Surprises & Snubs

'All of the Money in the World' and 'The Greatest Showman' got plenty of love, but where were the nominations for 'The Big Sick' and 'Get Out'?

The Golden Globe nominations are as Golden Globe-y as ever. It is largely impossible to predict who the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will deem worthy of being invited to their annual shindig, and this year proved no exception. While there were enough sure things in the mix (the HFPA loves Meryl Streep) and some omissions we knew were longshots all along (sorry, Wonder Woman), there are a number of surprises and snubs worth discussing.

Surprises

Christopher Plummer for All the Money in the World. And here we said it as a joke. We didn't know anyone had even seen All the Money in the World yet -- since Plummer filmed his parts last month -- but he somehow managed a nomination. In fact, all the love for All the Money in the World, which also included nominations for Best Actress for Michelle Williams and Best Director (more on that in a second), came as a surprise.

The Boss Baby. The comedy in which Alec Baldwin plays a boss that is a baby was hardly beloved when it hit theaters, yet the HFPA apparently loved it enough to nominate it for Best Animated Film, amongst less surprisingly contenders like Coco and Ferdinand as well as lesser known entries like The Breadwinner and Loving Vincent. We predicted the nomination would have gone to The Lego Batman Movie. (Heck, even The Lego Ninjango Movie!)

Hugh Jackman for The Greatest Showman. There were more surprising nominations in Best Actor, Musical or Comedy -- like, y'know, Ansel Elgort for Baby Driver -- but it's a shame that Jackman made the Globes cut with Circus Musical instead of his fine, final work in this year's Logan. (Fair, the drama category would've been tough to crack with an X-Men movie, seeing that's essentially cemented with Gary and Tom and Daniel and Timothée.) A more surprising fact: The Greatest Showman got more Golden Globe nominations than Get Out. (See: snubs.)

Helen Mirren for The Leisure Seeker. We love us some Helen Mirren, we just hadn't expected her to break into this category -- or, uh, any awards show, no disrespect -- for this not-exactly-buzzed-about flick. Especially not over Emma Watson in the Disney juggernaut, Beauty and the Beast. But there she is, right alongside Dame Judi and Margot and Saoirse and Emma. And we're not mad at it.

Snubs

Get Out for Best Screenplay. Despite having a gajillion categories, the Golden Globes doesn't split their screenplay category into Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay. It's just all lumped together into Best Screenplay, which Jordan Peele seemed to be a frontrunner to win. Yet, his wildly inventive and effective script for Get Out was nowhere to be found come nominations, passed over (along with James Ivory's Call Me By Your Name), in lieu of Molly's Game and The Post.

Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele for Best Director. How disappointing. Despite Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) nominations for both Lady Bird and Get Out, Gerwig and Peele's exceptional work behind the camera went unacknowledged in favor of Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, which got a big awards season push from the HFPA. We expected to see Nolan and Spielberg up there and are thrilled for del Torro, but at least one of these two directors deserved to be in the mix.

The Big Sick. Nothing? Not only were Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon absent from Best Screenplay, but Nanjiani didn't manage to crack Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy either. (See above.) Even more egregious, Holly Hunter, who was all but guaranteed Best Supporting Actress, didn't get it in the end and the film wasn't nominated in the Best Picture, Musical or Comedy category. Depending on who you ask, that slot was stolen by The Disaster Artist or The Greatest Showman.

Sufjan Stevens for Best Original Song. Stevens' gorgeous track, "Mystery of Love," for Call Me By Your Name was snubbed, and I hope this mistake is corrected come Oscars. But it's not the biggest surprise, not when the HFPA could lure Mariah Carey (for The Star) and Nick Jonas (for Home) with the promise of gold trophies. Beauty and the Beast -- which boasted an original in "Evermore" -- was more surprisingly absent here.

