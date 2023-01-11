Golden Globes 2023 red carpet: Kaley Cuoco, Michelle Yeoh, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jenna Ortega and more go glam

Michelle Yeoh, Jenna Ortega, Quinta Brunson and Margot Robbie hot the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes. (Photo: Getty Images)

There were some burning questions going into the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, like who exactly would show up and how much the winners mattered, as the ceremony returned to broadcast television after two years. What was not in question is whether celebrities would dazzle on the red carpet. This is Hollywood, after all. Entire industries exist to make people look this stunning as they step out of their limos and in front of photographers.

This year, as the stars arrived for the Jerrod Carmichael-hosted show at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., the films The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as TV's Abbott Elementary and House of the Dragon, were the night's top nominees. At least the early focus, though, was on the elaborately planned looks worn by familiar faces.

Baby bumps were one of the night's trends, as shown by Kaley Cuoco, Hilary Swank, Abby Elliott and Paul Walter Hauser's wife, Amy Elizabeth Boland, as well as lovely shades of purple, worn by the likes of Heidi Klum, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Selena Gomez, Niecy Nash and more.

Here's a look:

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Klum chose a barely-there ensemble topped with a boa in the color of the night.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)

That dress deserved an award of its own! The decorated actress, who was nominated for her very first Golden Globe for her role on Abbott Elementary, credited her adult daughter with styling her in that custom Aliétte gown.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)

The Flight Attendant nominee held her baby bump while wearing a pretty purple gown.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The nominee, for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, wore a lace cape over her jumpsuit.

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The expectant Oscar winner bucked the purple trend and went green in a dress with pockets that showcased her pregnant belly.

Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn wasn't nominated for an individual trophy (!), but she was a real scene-stealer on the red carpet in a sequined floral dress.

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris

Gigi Paris and Glen Powell attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Top Gun: Maverick headliner and his love, model Gigi Paris, brought some Old Hollywood elegance.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Li Jun Li

Babylon actress Li Jun Li attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Lilly James

Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)

Viola Davis

Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)

Julia Garner

Julia Garner attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Elizabeth Boland

Paul Walter Hauser and wife Amy Elizabeth Boland attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen

Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Claire Danes

Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)

Domee Shi

Turning Red director Domee Shi attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Austin Butler

Austin Butler attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)

