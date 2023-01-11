Golden Globes 2023 red carpet: Kaley Cuoco, Michelle Yeoh, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jenna Ortega and more go glam

There were some burning questions going into the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, like who exactly would show up and how much the winners mattered, as the ceremony returned to broadcast television after two years. What was not in question is whether celebrities would dazzle on the red carpet. This is Hollywood, after all. Entire industries exist to make people look this stunning as they step out of their limos and in front of photographers.
This year, as the stars arrived for the Jerrod Carmichael-hosted show at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., the films The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as TV's Abbott Elementary and House of the Dragon, were the night's top nominees. At least the early focus, though, was on the elaborately planned looks worn by familiar faces.
Baby bumps were one of the night's trends, as shown by Kaley Cuoco, Hilary Swank, Abby Elliott and Paul Walter Hauser's wife, Amy Elizabeth Boland, as well as lovely shades of purple, worn by the likes of Heidi Klum, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Selena Gomez, Niecy Nash and more.
Here's a look:
Heidi Klum
Klum chose a barely-there ensemble topped with a boa in the color of the night.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
That dress deserved an award of its own! The decorated actress, who was nominated for her very first Golden Globe for her role on Abbott Elementary, credited her adult daughter with styling her in that custom Aliétte gown.
Kaley Cuoco
The Flight Attendant nominee held her baby bump while wearing a pretty purple gown.
Jamie Lee Curtis
The nominee, for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, wore a lace cape over her jumpsuit.
Hilary Swank
The expectant Oscar winner bucked the purple trend and went green in a dress with pockets that showcased her pregnant belly.
Rhea Seehorn
Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn wasn't nominated for an individual trophy (!), but she was a real scene-stealer on the red carpet in a sequined floral dress.
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris
The Top Gun: Maverick headliner and his love, model Gigi Paris, brought some Old Hollywood elegance.
