Golden Globes 2023 red carpet: Kaley Cuoco, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Heidi Klum and more go glam

Kaley Cuoco, Heidi Klum and Sheryl Lee Ralph wore purple on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. (Photo: Getty Images)

There were some burning questions going into the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, like who exactly would show up and how much the winners mattered, as the ceremony returned to broadcast television after two years. What was not in question is whether celebrities would dazzle on the red carpet. This is Hollywood, after all. Entire industries exist to make people look this stunning as they step out of their limos and in front of photographers.

This year, as the stars arrived for the Jerrod Carmichael-hosted show at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., the films The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as TV's Abbott Elementary and House of the Dragon, were the night's top nominees. At least the early focus, though, was on the elaborately planned looks worn by familiar faces.

Baby bumps were one of the night's trends, as shown by Kaley Cuoco, Hilary Swank, Abby Elliott and Paul Walter Hauser's wife, Amy Elizabeth Boland, as well as lovely shades of purple.

Here's a look:

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Klum chose a barely-there ensemble topped with a boa in the color of the night.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)

That dress deserved an award of its own! The decorated actress, who was nominated for her very first Golden Globe for her role on Abbott Elementary, credited her adult daughter with styling her in that custom Aliétte gown.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)

The Flight Attendant nominee held her baby bump while wearing a pretty purple gown.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The nominee, for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, wore a lace cape over her jumpsuit.

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The expectant Oscar winner bucked the purple trend and went green in a dress with pockets that showcased her pregnant belly.

Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn wasn't nominated for an individual trophy (!), but she was a real scene-stealer on the red carpet in a sequined floral dress.

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris

Gigi Paris and Glen Powell attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Top Gun: Maverick headliner and his love, model Gigi Paris, brought some Old Hollywood elegance.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Li Jun Li

"Babylon" actress Li Jun Li attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Mark Indelicato

"Hacks" actor Mark Indelicato attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Elizabeth Boland