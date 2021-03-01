Golden Globes 2021: Portraits of Kaley Cuoco, Daniel Kaluuya and more in a year without the traditional red carpet

The world is weird right now, but you know what they say in show business...

And so, the Golden Globes 2021 are going on, albeit nearly two months later than originally planned and despite COVID-19, but they look much different this year. Nominees, who ordinarily would have strutted into the ceremony in swanky gowns and suits, have been instructed to stay home with members of their own household. Meanwhile, the presenters have been invited to appear in person at the show's two venues: the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., where Amy Poehler will host, and the Rainbow Room in New York City, where Tina Fey will take the mic.

None of this solves the problem of the red carpet. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the trophies, has overcome that challenge by offering professionally shot photos of the nominees and others from wherever they happen to be, many via the event's official Instagram account. Some celebrities, such as Elle Fanning, even submitted their own fancy snapshots themselves. The result is a mix of professional and amateur shot photos — and a red carpet unlike any other.

Take a peek.

Kaley Cuoco

(Photo: Brad Goreski)

Daniel Kaluuya

Maria Bakalova

Jared Leto

(Photo: Jennifer Austin)

Elle Fanning

Sarah Hyland

(Photo: Sarah Hyland)

Kate Hudson

Ethan Hawke

Jane Levy

(Photo: Thomas McDonell)

Leslie Odom Jr.

(Photo: Phoebe Joaquin)

Vanessa Kirby

Satchel and Jackson Lee

Josh O'Connor

Story continues

(Photo: William Waterworth)

Jon Batiste

Emma Korin

Andra Day

(Photo: Miriam Santos)

Amanda Seyfried

(Photo: Marcus Mam)

Shira Haas

Dan Levy

(Photo: Lewis Mirrett)

Julia Garner

(Photo: Hung Vaango)

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: