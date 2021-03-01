Golden Globes 2021: Portraits of Kaley Cuoco, Daniel Kaluuya and more in a year without the traditional red carpet
The world is weird right now, but you know what they say in show business...
And so, the Golden Globes 2021 are going on, albeit nearly two months later than originally planned and despite COVID-19, but they look much different this year. Nominees, who ordinarily would have strutted into the ceremony in swanky gowns and suits, have been instructed to stay home with members of their own household. Meanwhile, the presenters have been invited to appear in person at the show's two venues: the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., where Amy Poehler will host, and the Rainbow Room in New York City, where Tina Fey will take the mic.
None of this solves the problem of the red carpet. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the trophies, has overcome that challenge by offering professionally shot photos of the nominees and others from wherever they happen to be, many via the event's official Instagram account. Some celebrities, such as Elle Fanning, even submitted their own fancy snapshots themselves. The result is a mix of professional and amateur shot photos — and a red carpet unlike any other.
Take a peek.
Kaley Cuoco
Daniel Kaluuya
Maria Bakalova
Jared Leto
Elle Fanning
Sarah Hyland
Kate Hudson
Ethan Hawke
Jane Levy
Leslie Odom Jr.
Vanessa Kirby
Satchel and Jackson Lee
Josh O'Connor
Jon Batiste
Emma Korin
Andra Day
Amanda Seyfried
Shira Haas
Dan Levy
Julia Garner
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
Chris Harrison's 'Bachelor' future up in the air as Matt James, Bachelor Nation speak out
'Simpsons' creator Matt Groening talks controversy over who voices characters of color: 'Times change'
Drew Barrymore has so much empathy for Britney Spears and Paris Hilton: 'It's hard to grow up in front of people'