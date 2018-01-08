Golden Globes 2018: The highs and lows

HIGH: E! gets called out

In addition to wearing black for solidarity against sexism, a few bold stars — namely, Debra Messing, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Eva Longoria — called out the E! network for the pay inequality that led to the departure of E! News host Catt Sadler. (Sadler left in December after discovering that her male co-anchor was earning double her salary.) “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” Messing told E!’s Giuliana Rancic. And we were shocked — and pleased — to hear that truth spoken on the red carpet.

LOW: Seth Meyers’s Weinstein fail

Once you invoke the name “Harvey Weinstein,” there’s no easy way to get a laugh. But Golden Globes host Seth Meyers made things so much for worse for himself by resorting to a leaden punch line in his monologue about how the disgraced producer will be booed in 20 years when he’s allowed back to the Globes … for the “In Memoriam” segment. Oof.

HIGH: Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman speak truths

Toxic masculinity and domestic abuse were big themes of HBO’s miniseries Big Little Lies, for which Kidman and Dern received Golden Globes, and for which Witherspoon shared the award for producing. All three addressed these issues with moving acceptance speeches, drawing parallels between their Big Little Lies characters and the Time’s Up movement. “May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture’s new North Star,” said Dern (watch below).

LOW: Alexander Skarsgård misses the memo

Their co-star and fellow winner Alexander Skarsgård, on the other hand, missed an opportunity to call out the relevance of his abusive husband character — and referred to his Big Little Lies co-stars as “girls.”

HIGH: Sterling K. Brown’s heartfelt acceptance speech

Sterling K. Brown beat out a host of A-list competitors to snag the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his turn in This Is Us, and then delivered one of the show’s most moving moments when, at the end of his acceptance speech, he singled out showrunner Dan Fogelman for providing him with an opportunity given to few other African-American actors. With heartfelt emotion, Brown praised Fogelman for writing a role “for a black man. That could only be played by a black man. So what I appreciate so much about this thing is that I’m being seen for who I am, and being appreciated for who I am. And it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anyone who looks like me. So thank you, Dan.”

Sterling K. Brown accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama for This Is Us. (Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) More

Story Continues