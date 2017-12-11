Golden Globes 2018: Christopher Plummer nominated for 'All the Money in the World' role after replacing Kevin Spacey

Christopher Plummer has been nominated for a Golden Globe for the role originally played by Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World.

Plummer was hired just six weeks before the film’s scheduled release to reshoot scenes as John Paul Getty, after Sir Ridley Scott chose to cut Kevin Spacey out of the film because of the numerous sexual assault and harassment allegations made against the disgraced actor.

The veteran actor was reportedly the first choice for the part of Getty, the real life oil tycoon billionaire who in the Seventies refused to pay the ransom for his grandson who was kidnapped. The film’s plot centres on these events and it reportedly cost $10 million to reshoot the scenes with Plummer.





Scott told Entertainment Weekly it was an easy decision to replace Spacey and admitted that he hadn’t contacted him about the changes to the movie. “You can’t tolerate any kind of behaviour like that,” he explains. “And it will affect the film. We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple.”

Plummer will be facing competition in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama category. Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water) and Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) have also been nominated, though Sony must be happy that their Oscars campaign is still in motion.

The studio had reportedly been planning to build a campaign around Spacey in the Supporting Actor categories during this awards season but cooled it after multiple men came forward with allegations against him.

View photos Oscar push for Kevin Spacey’s All The Money In The World was axed (Sony) More

Plummer said of replacing Spacey, according to Indie Wire, “It’s really not replacing him [Spacey]—it’s starting all over again. Although the situation is very sad.

“I’m very saddened by what happened to Kevin, but what can I do? I’ve got a role. I admire Ridley Scott and I’m thrilled to be making a movie for him. And so I thought, that was it. Ages ago I was in contention for [the role], way back. So I was familiar with it, and then Ridley came to me and I agreed. I wanted to work with him. He’s very good. I loved the script. The script is wonderful.”

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live across the country on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Seth Meyers.

READ MORE:

Golden Globes 2018 nominations: Full List

‘All the Money in the World’ reshoots cost $10million

Kevin Spacey is being ‘investigated’ by Scotland Yard

