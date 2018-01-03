Golden Globe Nominees: Physical transformations

As we enter the thick of awards season and recognize the most talented actors and actresses of the past year, we can’t help but recognize stars who underwent enormous physical transformations for their roles.

Allison Janney and Margot Robbie are virtually unrecognizable in the film I, Tonya. While their transformations are remarkable in their own right, they also change dramatically throughout the film their characters age over more than 30 years.

It’s no secret that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association rewards actors who take big risks and play characters that are total opposites of themselves. From radical aging to learning new trades and changing their speech and bodies, the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globes prove just that.

Here are the five best Donald Trump jokes from Seth Meyers:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: