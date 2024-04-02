Golden Globe Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony

Emma Stone and "Poor Things" won big at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The awards show will return for its 82nd edition in January 2025. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

April 2 (UPI) -- CBS has announced a date for the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

The network said in a press release Tuesday that the 82nd annual ceremony will take place Jan. 5, 2025 and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

The 2025 ceremony will mark the beginning of a new five-year deal to broadcast the Golden Globes on CBS.

Nominations will be announced Dec. 9.

The Golden Globes are presented by Richard Clark Productions to recognize excellence in film and television.

The 81st annual ceremony was held Jan. 7 at The Beverly Hilton and aired on CBS.

Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession, Beef and The Bear were among the big winners.