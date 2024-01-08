Golden Globe Awards 2024: All You Need To Know, Plus All The Nominees

The Golden Globe Awards are ready for their second act.

The 81st annual Golden Globes rolled out the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, with the ceremony set to start at 8 p.m. ET and airing on CBS and Paramount+.

This year’s awards mark both the start of the 2024 awards season and the first Globes without the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the non-profit that held the event and chose its winners.

The Golden Globes’ reputation for grand parties began to wilt amid controversies over the HFPA’s lack of diversity and loose ethics, and last summer the organization disbanded and sold the rights to the show to Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries.

Along with new leadership, the Globes have added two new awards categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures, and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

This year’s slate of nominees leans heavily on big names. “Barbie” came in hot with nine nominations, while the film’s unofficial rival, “Oppenheimer,” eked out eight. HBO’s “Succession” had the most nominations on the TV side, with nine nods.

Comedian Jo Koy will be hosting; presenters include America Ferrera, Ben Affleck, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Michelle Yeoh, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Ray Romano, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell.

Check out the full list of nominees below and stay up-to-date with our Golden Globe Awards live blog here.

This year's Golden Globe marks a new era for the awards show.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Killers ofthe Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)



“American Fiction” (MGM)



“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)



“May December” (Netflix)



“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”



Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”



Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”



Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”



Martin Scorsese — “Killers ofthe Flower Moon”



Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach



“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara



“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan



“Killers ofthe Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese



“Past Lives” — Celine Song



“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”



Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”



Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers ofthe Flower Moon”



Colman Domingo — “Rustin”



Andrew Scott — “Allof Us Strangers”



Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone — “Killers ofthe Flower Moon”



Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”



Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy ofa Fall”



Annette Bening — “Nyad”



Greta Lee — “Past Lives”



Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”



Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”



Natalie Portman – “May December”



Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”



Margot Robbie – “Barbie”



Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”



Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”



Matt Damon — “Air”



Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”



Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”



Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”



Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”



Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”



Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”



Charles Melton — “May December”



Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”



Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”



Jodie Foster — “Nyad”



Julianne Moore — “May December”



Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”



Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Best Television Series, Drama

“1923” (Paramount+)



“The Crown” (Netflix)



“The Diplomat” (Netflix)



“The Last of Us” (HBO)



“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)



“Succession” (HBO)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Bear” (FX)



“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)



“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)



“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)



“Only Murders inthe Building” (Hulu)



“Barry” (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Helen Mirren — “1923”



Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”



Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”



Sarah Snook — “Succession”



Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”



Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders inthe Building”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader — “Barry”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel — “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”

Abby Elliott — “The Bear”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”



Meryl Streep — “Only Murders inthe Building”



Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

“Beef” (Netflix)



“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)



“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)



“Allthe Light WeCannot See” (Netflix)



“Fellow Travelers” (Paramount+)



“Fargo” (FX)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”



Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”



Jon Hamm — “Fargo”



Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”



David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”



Steven Yeun — “Beef”

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”



Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”



Elizabeth Olsen — “Loveand Death”



Juno Temple — “Fargo”



Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”



Ali Wong — “Beef”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”



Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”



Robbie Robertson — “Killers ofthe Flower Moon”



Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”



Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”



Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy andthe Heron”

Best Picture, Non-English Language

“Anatomy ofa Fall” (Neon) — France



“Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland



“Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy



“Past Lives” (A24) — United States



“Society ofthe Snow” (Netflix) — Spain



“The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Barbie” — “WhatWas I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas



“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt



“She Came toMe” — “Addicted toRomance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa



“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker



“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt



“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“The Boy andthe Heron” (GKids)



“Elemental” (Disney)



“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)



“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)



“Suzume” (Toho Co.)



“Wish” (Disney)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”



Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”



Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”



Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”



Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone YouLove”



Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)



“Guardians ofthe Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)



“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)



“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)



“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)



“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)



“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)



“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)

