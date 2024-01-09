'Golden Bachelor' runner-up says what made her 'uncomfortable' during Gerry Turner's wedding

"Golden Bachelor" runner-up Leslie Fhima is pictured at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding in Palm Springs, California on Jan. 4, 2024.

The runner-up from the "Golden Bachelor" said there was a moment during the wedding between the bachelor Gerry Turner and the season's winner Theresa Nist that made her feel "a little uncomfortable."

Leslie Fhima, 65, who placed second on the show but did not ultimately win Turner's heart, said on the "Almost Famous" podcast that it was "a little uncomfortable during the ceremony when they were talking about Costa Rica, because I was there too."

As the "Golden Bachelor," Turner, 72, proposed to Nist in Costa Rica.

ABC televised the "Golden Wedding" between Turner and Nist Jan. 4 in a two-hour special. Women from the season were in attendance, including Fhima, as well as other popular figures from the "Bachelor" franchise.

In the end, attending the wedding was her choice and she wasn't made to come, Fhima told "Almost Famous" hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.

After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on "The Golden Bachelor," Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist share their first kiss as husband and wife.

Fhima and Nhist were good friends living in the house while filming the show, she said, and spent a lot of time together talking, laughing and supporting each other.

"I've had to process my heartbreak, and it took a while, but after that, I realized that they're probably perfect for each other and I'm so happy she found love because that's what we came for," Fhima said. "Especially at our age, we wanted to show the world that you don't give up if you're 65 or 70, and she found her true love and I can only support that."

