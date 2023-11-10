‘Golden Bachelor’s’ Faith Martin Recalls ‘Very Very Painful’ Part Of Getting Sent Home

Access Hollywood spoke to Faith Martin about not getting a rose on the latest episode of “Golden Bachelor,” where she reflected on how she felt during that moment. “When I looked up at him, I did not see the Gerry that I had known for the past month, I saw a stranger. So that was the part that was very very painful for me. I just felt so disconnected and like I didn’t get a chance to really say goodbye to that person that I had fallen in love with,” Faith said. Adding, “I think he put up that wall, even though I understood it, it was hurtful for me to not see him and not say goodbye. I was grateful that I got to see him and say goodbye at Women’s Tell All.”

