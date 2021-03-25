‘The Goldbergs’ Pays Tribute To Star George Segal

ABC’s The Goldbergs aired an original episode tonight, which was dedicated to series’ star George Segal who died Tuesday in Santa Rosa, CA, of complications from bypass surgery. He was 87.

The new episode, which featured Segal, ended with an In Memoriam video card that included Segal’s photo as his Goldbergs character and his year of birth and year of death (1934-2021). You can watch it below.

For the past eight years, Segal was a series regular on ABC’s 1980s-set family comedy, playing as Albert “Pops” Solomon, Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) laid-back widower father and a World War II Veteran. The last episode he filmed before his death, Episode 16 of the show’s current eighth season, is set to air April 7. It is unclear whether his character’s death will be addressed this season as The Goldbergs is shooting its season finale this week. It has not been renewed for Season 9 yet.

“On behalf of everyone at The Goldbergs we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George,” the show’s cast and crew said in a statement yesterday. “He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply. It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace.”

Thank you for everything, Pops. pic.twitter.com/XxvUBcgC6H — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) March 25, 2021

