‘The Goldbergs’: ABC Teases George Segal’s Final Episode, Sets Special Tribute To Late Actor

Alexandra Del Rosario
·1 min read
ABC’s The Goldbergs will bid its final farewell to George Segal as Pops when late actor’s final appearance on the family comedy airs next week.

On Wednesday, April 7, ABC will air the final The Goldbergs episode featuring Segal as Albert “Pops” Solomon, the family’s big-hearted grandfather. The episode, titled “Couple Off” starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT and follows couples Barry & Joanne and Erica & Geoff as they compete to see who’s the better couple.

Following the episode ABC and Sony Pictures Television will air a 45-second tribute to Segal, who died earlier this month of complications from bypass surgery. He was 87.

Upon learning of Segal’s death, The Goldbergs cast and crew remembered the actor in a joint statement.

“On behalf of everyone at The Goldbergs we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George,” the show’s cast and crew said. “He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply. It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace.”

Starting on tonight, leading up to next week’s episode, ABC will air teasers for Segal’s final episode and tribute. See the preview below.

