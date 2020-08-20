'Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine' cast member Jesse Goins dies after reportedly being found unconscious on set

Jesse Goins, who appeared on Discovery’s Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, has died, according to the network. Goins was 60 years old.

On the reality show following miners attempting to restore abandoned mines, Goins was responsible for sorting and cleaning any gold discovered. He last appeared in the May 29 episode, and he was part of 15 of them beginning last year. This spring, he also was in two episodes of Gold Rush: The Dirt, an after show.

Goins’s cause of death has not been released. TMZ reported that a crew member found him unconscious on Tuesday night, just outside of the room where he works. A medic attempted CPR unsuccessfully. Shortly after, EMTs took him to the hospital, but he reportedly couldn’t be revived.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to hear about Jesse Goins death,” a Discovery spokesperson said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.”

Within hours, Goins’s loved ones shared their memories of him.

His brother, Larry Goins, thanked the Gold Rush family for “the love they showed him,” including “making sure the Lord and the Gospel was a big part of his daily life.”

Goins’s Gold Rush co-star Nathan Clark called him “the kindest soul you could ever have met.”

I'm truly lost for words right now. We lost the man that I trusted with my future and my kid's future. Jesse Goins was the kindest soul you could ever have met. Love you brother!



Jesse would give up his meal for the man next to him that was not as hungry. #dtlm #goldrush pic.twitter.com/hBkQyKuM4q — Nathan Clark Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine (@GoldRushNathan) August 19, 2020

Comments on the social media posts echoed that trend. People described him as a “genuine nice guy,” “giving and loving” and a good storyteller.

