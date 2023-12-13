‘What Is Going On?!?’: Jimmy Kimmel Stunned By Donald Trump’s Latest Money Stunt

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday tailored his monologue to poke fun at Donald Trump for selling scraps of the suit he wore while being arrested in Georgia this summer.

The former president and Republican 2024 front-runner will reportedly send a piece of the outfit he wore to have his mug shot taken to anyone who buys all 47 of his latest set of digital trading cards.

“Wow,” said Kimmel, who openly laughed at the idea of the four-times-indicted Trump trying to cash in on his old clothes.

“What is going on?!?” the late night host asked, later calling Trump the “most shameless person in the history of the world.”

Watch the full video here:

