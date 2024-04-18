'Going Home with Tyler Cameron': 'The Bachelorette' star on Treasure Coast and filming show

When Tyler Cameron was 25 years old, his first construction job was on a home in Port St. Lucie.

Since then, Cameron's gone from southern Florida construction worker to reality star on TV shows such as "The Bachelorette" and "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."

Now, the 31-year-old is combining reality TV and construction in his new Amazon Prime home renovation show "Going Home with Tyler Cameron", where the Bachelor Nation heartthrob is remodeling houses within his hometown Jupiter.

"I want to be in Jupiter, Hobe Sound, Palm Beach and Martin counties for my whole life," Cameron told TCPalm. "This is my future and I want to build this out and make it special."

On-screen Cameron focuses on properties in Jupiter, but off-camera he also has projects in Jacksonville, Port St. Lucie and Hobe Sound. He has one lot in Port St. Lucie left to build on, but TCPalm could not verify where the lot is.

In September 2023, Cameron revealed on Instagram he was renovating a 1975 home in Hobe Sound he bought for $660,000 in May 2023. The two-story, 2,559-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms.

"I'm making this a house I want to stay in for a while. I love Hobe Sound, I love my neighborhood," Cameron said. "I love where I'm at [and] I don't ever want to leave ... I'm definitely pulling out all the bells and whistles for this house."

On social media, Cameron talked about converting one area of the house into a podcast room and one bedroom into an office for the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation, a scholarship program created in honor of his mother. He also talked about turning the garage into a gym and seeing the possibilities for a farm, pool or pickleball court.

The project, which is "about 80% done," is being documented on Cameron's social media, not on his new show.

What is 'Going Home with Tyler Cameron about?

The show focuses on home renovations his company Image 1 Construction is working on in Jupiter, including a personal project for Cameron — renovating his mother Andrea Cameron's house after she died from a brain aneurysm in 2020.

"What you see on the show is that I didn't come here with a ton of experience," Cameron said. "I worked on a couple of houses before 'The Bachelorette' came and then I got away from it for a long time and now, I'm kind of just throwing myself right back into it."

Viewers get to see Cameron dive into construction and design with the help of a few Bachelor Nation alum such as Hannah Brown, the lead of his 2019 "The Bachelorette" season, and season 25 "The Bachelor" Matt James.

"For Hannah, I had to call in a favor because we were in a pickle, we had too many renovations going on. My designer couldn't help out on that house. And I was like, 'I'm not designing this house. I need you,'" Cameron told the USA Today Florida Network.

The show begins streaming its eight episodes Thursday on Amazon Prime.

The most personal project for Cameron on his show is renovating his late mother's house and transforming it into what would've been her dream home, which was paid off just before she died. One thing important for Cameron to make the house into her dream home was creating an outdoor entertainment area.

"It was tough. It was hard but we still made it to what she would have wanted it to be...," Cameron told the USA Today Florida Network. "It was very bittersweet in the sense that I would love to give her those keys."

