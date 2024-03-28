Gogglebox star, 40, dies after fall from height

George Gilbey appeared on Gogglebox with his mother Linda Gilbey and stepfather Peter McGarry

Television personality George Gilbey has died after suffering a fall while at work.

Essex Police said it was called to a road in Shoebury, near Southend-on-Sea, after a report that a man working at height had fallen.

The 40-year-old, a self-employed electrician, died at the scene.

Gilbey starred in eight series of Channel 4's Gogglebox and also Celebrity Big Brother on Channel 5.

C4 Gogglebox wrote on its official X account: "George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time."

His stepfather Peter McGarry died in 2021, aged 71.

Gilbey worked as an electrician, according to LinkedIn, and ran his own company, WindG Ltd, in Clacton.

George Gilbey took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014

Gilbey was one of the early regulars featured on reality show Gogglebox, appearing between 2013 and 2018.

He appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, finishing fourth.

Former Geordie Shore personality Ricci Guarnaccio, who appeared in Celebrity Big Brother alongside Mr Gilbey, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "You are well and truly going to be missed my friend.

"Always lit up the room, cared for others and the memories we made I’ll cherish forever brother."

He said they spoke to one another last week.

EastEnders actress Daniella Westbrook shared a photo of Gilbey on Instagram and wrote: "Goodnight, my darling friend George. I'm absolutely gutted."

Essex-based radio presenter Ian Wyatt spoke to Gilbey on several occasions at events and told BBC Essex: "He was always very kind with his time coming on my programmes to talk about his role in Gogglebox.

"He was very, very approachable, very, very likeable - you'd have his mobile number which you could call at any time, he wasn't precious at all about that sort of thing."

Michael Eyre, a site manager for a cleaning company in Halstead, remembered offering Gilbey a job after meeting him at a celebrity football match. Mr Eyre's son was playing in the game.

"It's very very sad," said the 69-year-old.

"He was a charming, amusing lad, he said to me, he had his beer in his hand, and he said 'I'm just like Gazza' - not playing football, I just drink a lot - he had a nice sense of humour."

After prompting from Gilbey's mother, Mr Eyre offered him a temporary electrician job, which he took up.

Essex Police said it was called to the incident in Campfield Road at about 10:00 GMT after "a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury".

"We will continue liaising with partners including the Heath and Safety Executive," said a force spokesperson.

"A cordon remains in place at the scene."

An air ambulance also attended.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links