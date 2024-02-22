Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire
The untitled Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, directed by Adam Wingard, is the fifth film in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse and the 37th and 13th films in the Godzilla and King Kong franchises, respectively. Following the success of Godzilla vs. Kong during the COVID-19 pandemic, Legendary announced the sequel in March 2022 with filming commencing later in the year. Wingard returns to direct, and Dan Stevens stars as the lead. Filming began in July 2022 in Gold Coast, Queensland, and the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.