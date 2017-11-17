Godless review: A modern twist on the classic Western

From Digital Spy

Fans of a good ol' fashioned Western will be happy to see this visually stunning new Netflix drama set on the wild frontier.

The quiet mining town of La Belle in New Mexico has been through a lot. Having been built from the ground up by families that headed to the desolate area to start a new life, a horrific accident has left the town largely husband- and fatherless.

Emerging from the rising dust come a small band of strong-willed women and, hot on their heels, some businessmen who think they can seize the town's resources. They promise money and a fresh batch of blokes to get the ladies making babies again. Something says it ain't gonna be quite that easy.

Meanwhile, the town of Creede in Colorado has been invaded by an unknown gang of godless killers. The series opens on the haunting images of the ransacked town; homes have been burned to the ground, a steam locomotive has been derailed, bodies litter the desert floor and the town's residents have been lynched in what remains of the buildings and trees.

A single soul has survived; a woman gently singing in the eerie silence. Marshal John Cook (Sam Waterston) approaches the scene, falling to his knees in horror when he looks up to find a young child hanging by his neck.

Enter Jack O'Connell as Roy Goode, a hunted man on the run from a notorious pack of thieves and murderers fronted by the infamous Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels). It's not clear why Goode finds himself in such hot water, but it gets hotter when he arrives at the home of widow Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery) and is promptly shot in the neck for trespassing. Realising that Goode is already wounded and seeking help, Fletcher takes in the stranger, where her mother-in-law (Tantoo Cardinal) and son Truckee (Samuel Marty) care for him.

Scott Frank's new series is a nostalgic return to the classic Western aesthetic but with an exciting modern twist. While the saloon doors are still a-swingin' and the men folk are still a-drinkin' and a-shootin' whenever they have the chance, the women are beginning a quiet revolution. The feminists have landed in the lawless frontier… and it's thrilling.

Merritt Wever is a superstar as the straight-talking force of nature Mary Agnes who has approached the loss of her husband with the bravery and matter-of-factness of a woman who recognises that a town cannot run on grief.

"Albert's dead, there's no need for me to keep carrying his name about like a bucket of water", she tells a visiting businessman of her decision to use her maiden name. Michelle Dockery puts in an assured and compelling performance as a woman who, too, is no stranger to loss. Handling the arrival of Roy Goode with calmness and caution, she tells her story in a colourful monologue that would run the risk of being a bit cheesy in anyone else's hands.

Unlike some classic Westerns, the danger does not come from the Native Americans who once called the land theirs; the real threat lies at the hands of vengeful white American men. It's another important modern shift, with the Native American characters instead living quietly beside the residents of La Belle and known chiefly, if somewhat feared also, for their ability to heal the sick and wounded.

The idea of the powerful Western alpha male is challenged in the character of sheriff Bill McNue (Scoot McNairy), a bereaved husband with ailing health who finds himself emasculated in a town where cold-hearted pragmatism and agility are expected of the few men remaining.

Jack O'Connell, meanwhile, gives a strong performance as the young, fit and mysterious gunslinger,while Thomas Brodie-Sangster's Whitey Winn is master of pistol-spinning and, like the rest of this Brit-heavy cast, sports a flawless US accent.